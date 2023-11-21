Big tech companies may soon face more government scrutiny

The logos of Google, Apple are shown in an illustration photo taken in London on December 18, 2020. , [+] Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft displayed on a mobile phone and a laptop screen. – The European Union on Dec. 15 unveiled tough draft rules targeting tech giants like Google, Amazon and Facebook, whose power Brussels sees as a threat to competition and even democracy. (Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP) (Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden has advocated for a whole-of-government approach to issues like antitrust and climate change, arguing that involving all government agencies could be more decisive. While no such strategy has been explicitly laid out for Big Tech, a new rule from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau suggests it could be possible.

The CFPB’s proposal aims to subject non-bank companies operating consumer payment platforms to the same supervisory examination processes as banks. In a statement, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra hopes the rule will “help put a stop to regulatory arbitrage by ensuring large technology firms and other non-bank payments companies are subject to appropriate oversight.”

The new regulation will only cover the largest companies – those with more than 5 million transactions per year on their platforms. The CFPB did not release a list of businesses it identified as meeting this criteria, but the agency estimated that 17 services exceeded this threshold. Companies potentially covered include Apple

Google

paypal

block, meta, amazon

And Zelle.

The rulemaking process will run through 2024, with the agency accepting public comments through early January. Once this period expires, the CFPB will consider potential amendments and publish its final rule. Chopra will likely aim to complete it before August 2024 to ensure the regulation is completed outside the period in which a government under unified Republican control could overturn it with a Congressional Review Act resolution.

Not surprisingly, the rule has its fair share of critics, including Republicans and tech industry groups. There have been some indications of potential legal challenges to the rule, but nothing will be filed until the rule is complete. House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) raised an interesting aspect of the attack: The rule would benefit existing players and harm future competition, he argued in a statement.

What’s more surprising is the way the rule has been praised by progressives like Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and the traditional banking industry — two groups that often clash. Those groups have different reasons for supporting Chopra’s effort, but the result is the same. It’s unclear how much this might boost the rule’s chances of surviving any legal challenges, but it gives the CFPB at least two powerful allies.

A whole-of-government approach is also possible in trying to regulate Big Tech companies due to the increasingly ubiquitous presence of these companies. The CFPB’s role will be to monitor their pressure toward financial services. However, as these companies continue to expand their reach into other industries and potentially move toward becoming “super apps,” they will increasingly fall under the jurisdiction of other regulators. Instead of “traditional” Big Tech regulators, agencies would be responsible for different parts of these businesses.

Congress’s continued gridlock in passing new laws to regulate Big Tech could hinder this effort. There have been several attempts in recent years to address various issues such as data privacy and market competition, but all have failed. Under Biden, executive agencies have stepped in to fill the void. Still, the lack of new authority could mean these rules are more legally vulnerable, especially with the Supreme Court’s conservative leanings.

While this trend is likely to continue under Biden’s second term, even if a Republican president is elected in 2024, Big Tech will still face significant scrutiny. For the lack of love for Big Tech on the right look no further than the November 8 Republican presidential debate. The GOP’s frustrations with the industry differ from those of Democrats, whose focus is more on perceived censorship of conservative voices — but still present. It appears that the era of wanting to be friends with Big Tech is over, and instead, the industry has become a popular legislative target. However, the chances for Congress to pass meaningful reforms are slim.