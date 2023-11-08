Dr. Rajiv Shah is President of the Rockefeller Foundation and a former US government official, physician, and health economist. He was the Administrator of USAID and serves on President Biden’s Defense Policy Board.

Below, Rajiv shares five key insights from his new book, Big stakes: how massive change really happens,

1. Have a “big stakes” mentality.

A “big stakes” mindset can really help solve many of the tremendous challenges we face today; However, it can also serve as an antidote to skepticism – the kind of skepticism that diminishes our ambitions and disempowers us. When people try to tackle some of the biggest challenges we face, there’s a natural tendency to feel small or powerless relative to the scale of the issues—fighting climate change, eradicating poverty, overcoming a pandemic. This feeling is known as the “aspiration trap”. This may make your goals too small or force you to adopt the idea that doing good is enough. However, large-scale change is really only possible with “big bets” that push you to find new solutions, form unexpected partnerships, and measure results.

When COVID-19 emerged, the Rockefeller Foundation team leveraged its existing strategies and programs to help the United States and countries around the world respond. They identified a key solution – testing – because the only way to bend the curve on the pandemic was to find out who was positive and where. However, in April 2020, only PCR tests were available and their results took three days or more. At the time, US labs were conducting 23 tests per million people, while South Korea was conducting 3,600 tests per million people.

To help dramatically increase the production of tests in the United States, the Rockefeller Foundation issued a report calling for increasing the administration of tests more than threefold, from less than one million per week in early April. More than three million per week from start to finish. About 30 million per week in June and until October. Together with his colleagues, he outlined clear steps to achieve those goals. He formed a coalition of unlikely partners to drum up support for this approach to testing, and he brought together a network of scientists, doctors, teachers, administrators, economists, and government officials to design testing protocols. He also brought together Trump administration officials and teachers unions to pilot those protocols in schools so children can safely return to their classrooms. Along the way, they measured what was working and provided feedback on what wasn’t. Within a year, the United States had the testing, production, and protocols needed to get students back to school. This is the kind of massive change that a “big bet” can make.

2. Ask simple questions.

When you’re looking for a solution, asking simple questions can cut through the complexity and get you the answers you need. When Bill and Melinda Gates were setting up their foundation, they read an article in new York Times About rotavirus, a diarrheal disease common in infants and young children. At the time, very few, if any, children in the United States died from it; However, in poor countries, it kills 600,000 children every year. Shortly afterward, Gates invested $750 million to launch GAVI, a global alliance that aims to vaccinate the 50 million children born each year who never receive routine vaccination. That investment highlighted the complexity of the global vaccine system: a supply side that involves multinational companies, multilateral agencies, intellectual property laws and diverse policies, as well as a delivery system that involves a patchwork of support groups, health care systems, transportation and refrigeration. Included. , and record keeping.

“The barrier to change isn’t too little care, it’s too much complexity.”

For many people, that complexity provides a reason for inaction or inadequate actions. However, the bill used simple questions to remove that complexity. He repeatedly asked how much it would cost to vaccinate one child and hence how much it would cost to vaccinate all children. In finding the answer to that question, cracks in the system were revealed, but the answer was found: It costs about $84 to vaccinate a child in a poor country. More than hoped, but it did point the way forward, and ultimately, further inquiry revealed a path to vaccinating children that required finding a significant, sustainable flow of initial capital. GAVI worked with partners to build an immunization bond and through the efforts of many countries, UN agencies and vaccine manufacturers around the world, GAVI has vaccinated more than 980 million children during the last two decades and 16 Have saved the lives of million people. Bill later said, “The barrier to change is not too little care, it is too much complexity.” Simple questions can keep the focus on the transformative bold goals that are central to the bigger stakes, and the answers, while imperfect, can create a roadmap to achieving them.

3. Make it personal.

When you’re recruiting partners, especially unlikely partners, you have to make it personal. In 2014, I was asked to speak at the annual National Prayer Breakfast. It was an exciting opportunity, but I was a little more nervous – Mother Teresa had given a speech at one point and that’s a hard act to follow. Just a few years ago, I upset many Republicans by accurately pointing out that a budget proposal in the United States Congress to cut USAID would cost 70,000 children in developing countries by reducing the size of life-saving malaria, immunization, and maternal health programs. Will kill. , Those comments were based on USAID data at the time, but I did not make them respectfully or tactfully. While many progressives applauded my statements and invited me on cable news, my comments upset many Republican leaders, including the Speaker of the House.

I had a choice, I could double down on the partisan praise, or I could meet with the people I offended, apologize, and learn about their personal values ​​and commitments to our cause. . I chose to make it personal. I worked to learn what made lawmakers interested in issues, I spent time with them, often in their home districts or traveling abroad, and I shared my values ​​and concerns, and we prayed together. Within a few years I had gained many committed, if unlikely, allies in increasingly polarized Washington. When I urged people at the Prayer Breakfast to come together as good people to end extreme poverty, people on both sides stood up and cheered.

In the years that followed, conservative Republicans and progressive Democrats co-sponsored and passed significant legislation to re-establish America as the world’s humanitarian leader. I learned that opening up, being vulnerable, and making it personal are the paths to building authentic relationships and trust: the most important elements of true collaboration.

4. Measure results.

When you’re working on something big, you have to experiment and evaluate everything you’re doing, and you can only do that if you’re focused on measuring results. Doing good is not enough; You have to figure out how to track, share, and analyze the data.

During the fight against Ebola in West Africa in 2014, we were facing a big problem. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates there could be more than 1.6 million cases and the pandemic could become global. A disease that causes deadly hemorrhagic fever can spread around the world. The President and his team made a big gamble – they would deploy US troops and first responders to West Africa to defeat the pandemic there, save lives, and prevent it from spreading globally.

“Doing good is not enough; You have to figure out how to track, share, and analyze the data.

However, no one knew how to do it and the only previously validated solution, building Ebola treatment units and isolating positive people, was not going to work. They needed new solutions, but to find them they first had to create a data system that would let them know instantly who was sick and where. They deployed bioterrorism laboratories, used helicopters to transport blood samples, and asked youths on motorcycles to immediately confirm possible case reports and send them along with their comments. They put all the data, even incomplete data, into one dashboard so everyone could work with the same information, and they asked local communities to help design new solutions.

They soon discovered that carefully organized burial teams could remove the bodies of the dead, preventing 70 percent of the spread of the disease. Instead of 1.6 million cases, they eliminated Ebola in West Africa to just under 30,000 and prevented its further spread. Having the right data proved vital for experimentation and problem-solving in a fast-paced and lethal operating environment. Bigger bets require a commitment to measuring results in real time and learning from the data collected.

5. This work will change you.

Working to make the world a better place changes you more than it can change the world. The best thing about working on big stakes is that it can make life personally rewarding. It’s easy to be cynical, to think you can’t make a difference – until you learn that you can.

As a child I was deeply inspired when Nelson Mandela visited Detroit on his triumphant US tour after his release from prison. I remember sitting on the couch in my living room with my family and watching every minute of coverage of the trip, including his amazing speech at Tiger Stadium. As soon as I saw this tour, I realized that I wanted to do something meaningful with my life. I didn’t know what it meant, how to do it, or if I had what it took, but decades later, I took my kids to Robben Island to tour the prison that held Mandela. Lived for 27 years. I’ve learned that you don’t have to be Nelson Mandela to make a change in the world, you have the ability to solve the problems we face, and your life will be better if you try to do so.

