Big splash is coming in Shark Tank event

On November 2, Taylor University’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) will host the campus’ tenth Shark Tank event. In years past, Four Brothers Handcrafted Chocolates owner John O. Winners like Houlihan and Allera Tech founder Paddy McNamara have expanded their businesses with investors.

big change

This year’s Shark Tank will offer even more opportunities than the previous nine events.

“Our mission is to train, mentor and equip state-level innovators for a lifetime of creative flourishing,” said Dr. Mick Bates, CIE co-leader, Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Due to the generous support of the judges, CIE has increased the prize package. Instead of earning $3,000, Shark Tank winners will take home $5,000, second place will take home $2,500, and third place will take home $1,000. Also new this year is a $1,000 Audience Choice Award.

The pool of “sharks” or judges has been expanded from three to five with the addition of a special guest, Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg. This increase in the number of judges creates a greater diversity of entrepreneurial expertise and more networking opportunities for the finalists. Interaction with the judges has always been an integral part of the event, and the addition of two judges will add to the depth and breadth of the experience.

Bates said, “We’re honoring and recognizing the legacy of the previous nine Shark Tanks, but we’re also using this as an opportunity to launch more Taylor-branded Shark Tanks.”

Application and preparation

In the days leading up to the event, CIE takes registrations from students in the Taylor community. It is free to implement; All that is required is each person’s availability and willingness to take an idea forward. Once registered, each contestant gives an elevator pitch and answers questions from a panel of CIE judges who will determine the six final presenters. The finalists then pitch their concepts to six judges.

But before they appeal to the competing judges, they are given assistance in preparing their pitches.

“These finalists will work with CIE and also receive mentorship from the Flagship Enterprise Center, which is an incubator/accelerator at Anderson,” Bates said. “They are going to help you refine your concepts and improve the effectiveness of your pitch. We believe in these finalists so much that we’re going to invest in some outside help for these teams.

purpose of shark tank

“Shark Tank is really intended to be a catalyst for innovation and entrepreneurship on Taylor’s campus,” Bates said.

CIE puts a lot of emphasis on extra-curricular activities like Shark Tank. The event is open to all students as they believe that anyone can have an idea or concept, but lack of opportunities can be a barrier.

“When I think about the students coming in, it’s a very solid practice that’s available every time, and once they get down to the Shark Tank, if they perform well, we keep them there. Will be able to work with them to take them to other locations where they can win free money from business contests,” Bates said.

Bates described the awarded funding as “free” because it lacks the strings attached that come with the investment and loans that most early start-up businesses rely on.

CIE also ensures that trust is built into Taylor’s Shark Tank.

Bates said, “During the event, there will be a lot of focus on how God has impacted the competitors.” “Sharks have a state-based outlook on business, entrepreneurship and life in general. After all, it is God who brings success or failure.

Additionally, the work students do after participating in Shark Tank has great potential to glorify God.

Bates said, “If you’re solving problems better than others and you’re building organizations to solve those problems that are based on loving others as yourself, then you’re loving people.” Have been.” “You have opportunities to build relationships that provide truth.”

Business and Entrepreneurship in Taylor

In addition to offering Shark Tank and the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Minor/Certificate, CIE is also a source of entrepreneurial education, training, mentorship, and capital.

Programs like Impact Innovation and Entrepreneurship Camp for high school students and Founder Fellows provide training and direct engagement for young aspiring entrepreneurs. Competitions inside and outside the campus take students into the real world of investing endeavors. The location of the upcoming Innovation Hub will create a common space for students to work on their ideas and more importantly, a community. Additionally, this community has access to expertise from internal and external entrepreneurship professionals.

Innovation and entrepreneurship are differentiated skills and mindsets that will allow Taylor students to increase their empire impact by training them to launch world-changing enterprises for the common good. Are you interested in learning more about the Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship or the Business Department? Plan a trip!

Source: www.taylor.edu