'Big Short' Michael Burry weighs in on bonds amid historic decline and boasts about his right decision on stock market correction

Michael Burry said on Thursday that he would soon share his views on the bond market and claimed that his prediction of a stock market recovery has come true.

His spot-on bets against subprime mortgages were featured in “The Big Short” and made him a massive investor. Barry’s focus on the bond market comes amid a historic Treasury selloff that has sent yields rising.

“My thoughts on Bond are very short-term,” he announced in a now-deleted post on Twitter, formerly known as X.

Whatever their outlook on bonds, markets have been eager to consider what’s going on and what to do next amid conflicting messages.

For example, billionaire investor Bill Ackman recently closed his profitable short bets against Treasury bonds, while top economist Mohamed El-Erian said investors are losing confidence in Treasuries as a safe-haven asset.

Meanwhile, investors are beginning to shy away from increasing supply of new Treasuries. This month, fresh US debt auctions met with weak demand, pushing long-term yields as low as 5%.

Barry also congratulated himself on making the perfect stock market call. In July, he tweeted, “Maybe it’s time for a market correction” as his management fund Scion placed bearish equity bets against the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and the Invesco QQQ ETF, which follows the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. Is.

On Thursday, Bury reported that this is exactly what happened: Both ETFs fell into correction territory, declining at least 10% from their previous highs.

“I was right!” He wrote a few hours later: “Does this mean they’re going to make another movie about me?”

Bury regularly sounds the alarm on the stock. In recent years, the Scion chief has warned of a huge bubble, and once suggested that the S&P 500 would bottom out at around 1,900 points.

But he has recently admitted to making mistakes this year. In late January, Barry tweeted the word “sell” ahead of a bullish market.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com