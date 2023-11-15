‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry reveals bets against Nvidia and other microchip stocks

Michael Burry.Kevin Mazur/WireImage

A new filing shows that Michael Burry liquidated his bets against the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 last quarter.

“Big Short” Investor Reveals Bets Against Nvidia and Other Semiconductor Stocks.

Barry sold a lot of the stake but increased his position in many stocks.

Michael Burry eliminated his bets against the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 last quarter, but made a new bet against semiconductor stocks, his latest portfolio update revealed Tuesday.

Barrie’s Scion Asset Management bought bearish put options on the SPDR S&P 500 and Invesco QQQ in the second quarter, but those positions were gone in their latest Securities and Exchange Commission filing. However, Scion bought puts on 100,000 shares of BlackRock’s iShares Semiconductor ETF with a nominal value of $47 million. The exchange-traded fund counts Nvidia – the graphics-chip specialist, whose share price has nearly tripled this year on AI enthusiasm – as its third-largest holding.

The value investor consolidated his firm’s portfolio last quarter. He reduced the number of its positions from 33 to 13, which more than halved its total value (excluding options) from $111 million to $44 million.

The Scion chief typically reviews most of his portfolio every three months, making it unusual that he increased his stake in Euronav, Hudson Pacific Properties, Nexstar Media, Safe Bulkers, Star Bulk Carriers and Stellantis last quarter. He liquidated his other positions and reduced his bets on Crescent Energy and The Real Real. Specifically, he bought shares of Alibaba and shares and puts of Booking.com.

Barry rose to fame after his huge bet against the housing bubble in the mid-2000s, which was described in the book and film “The Big Short.” He is also known for investing in GameStop in early 2021, long before the video-game retailer became a meme stock, and betting against Elon Musk’s Tesla and Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation Fund in recent years.

Scion Boss is known for his bleak warnings and dire predictions. For example, he sounded the alarm on “the biggest speculative bubble of all time in all things” in the summer of 2021, and warned buyers of meme stocks and cryptocurrencies that they were signing up for “the mother of all crashes.” .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Source