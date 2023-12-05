Big profit from Tether’s Bitcoin strategy: $1.1 billion profit amid price surge

In a week when Bitcoin reached an impressive $42,000, Tether, the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin, saw a substantial increase in the value of its BTC holdings, resulting in over $1 billion in unrealized profits.

Since May 2023, Tether has gained 4,083 BTC.

Tether’s bitcoin holdings increased

According to data Compiled by crypto analyst EmberCN, Tether currently holds an impressive 57,576 BTC, equivalent to approximately $2.4 billion. The average purchase price per Bitcoin is $22,480, representing an 85% increase in value. This is essentially an unrealized profit of $1.1 billion since the acquisition of these assets.

The primary driver behind Tether’s substantial unrealized gains is the recent surge in the price of Bitcoin. The leading asset crossed the $42,000 mark this week before settling at the current price of $41,700, a notable increase of 13.1% over the past seven days.

Tether’s Bitcoin holdings can be divided into two categories: first, 53,492 BTC were set aside before March this year; Secondly, a strategic move was made in May 2023, in which Tether committed to continuously allocate 15% of its net profits to Bitcoin.

Despite concerns over Bitcoin’s volatility, Tether sees it as a flexible, long-term investment. The decision is in line with the stablecoin’s broader strategy to expand its portfolio beyond traditional assets such as cash and cash equivalents.

Tether has previously explained that it aims to keep the Bitcoin portfolio value well below the size of the company’s total excess reserves, which stood at $2.48 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023, while BTC holdings stood at $1.5 billion.

Tether’s Paolo Ardoino then said,

“The decision to invest in Bitcoin, the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency, is based on its strength and potential as an investment asset. Bitcoin has consistently proven its resilience and has emerged as a long-term store of value with substantial growth potential. Its limited supply, decentralized nature, and widespread adoption have established Bitcoin as a preferred choice among institutional and retail investors.

Exploiting the Bitcoin Mining Sector

In addition to increasing its Bitcoin holdings, Tether has also doubled down on plans to put more funds into Bitcoin mining as part of its expansion plans.

Last month, the firm announced a cash surplus of more than $3 billion in its verification report and plans to dedicate $500 million to Bitcoin mining activities within the next six months.

This allocation will be directed towards setting up Tether’s Bitcoin mining facilities and investing in pre-existing BTC mining ventures. This includes the recent provision of a $609 million debt financing facility to European Bitcoin miner, Northern Data Group, as part of Tether’s strategic initiative.

