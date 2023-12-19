Big problems, small solutions: how synthetic biology is building a stronger future

Damaris Mills is its president Integrated DNA TechnologiesA global genomics solutions provider.

getty

Every fall, millions of Americans get their annual flu shots — and while they’re at it, they now also get their annual Covid-19 booster. Already, these shots seem routine; It’s easy to forget that the initial COVID-19 vaccine was developed in record-setting time. Today’s targeted, annual updates are also impressive. These vaccines are a testament to recent improvements in the field of synthetic biology that are helping to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems.

As soon as the COVID-19 virus was sequenced, scientists began designing different segments of DNA to potentially block or neutralize the virus. To test their designs, they were able to order pieces of genetic material in bulk from synthetic DNA providers to the exact specifications they needed. To create boosters that target new variants, scientists insert updated pieces of custom-made synthetic DNA into the same general mRNA vaccine framework.

For decades, it has been possible to artificially create DNA from its composite base pairs by adding intermediary building blocks called nucleotides. One of the earliest applications, in the 1980s, was to modify DNA in E. coli So that the bacteria can produce a reliable source of human insulin that can be used to treat diabetes.

Recently, the synthetic DNA life cycle has gained momentum. More streamlined technologies mean synthetic DNA providers can turn around orders within a day rather than a week. For example, instead of using plastic droppers to transfer DNA between trays, new liquid handling equipment can use sound waves to bounce them into place, speeding up the process and reducing waste. .

New Technologies in Synthetic Biology

As artificial intelligence and computing power have improved, researchers can now also design experiments to test large amounts of synthetic DNA simultaneously. Experimental equipment is being maintained. Instead of testing a few genes at a time, laboratories can now test thousands in parallel. This acceleration in synthetic DNA was one of the underlying factors that helped the scientific community produce and distribute initial COVID-19 vaccines in record time; It also helped scientists produce antibodies used in COVID-19 tests at home.

Similar technologies are creating a dizzying array of solutions in a variety of areas. In health care, synthetic DNA is being used to treat cancer because it can be custom-designed to target specific cancer cells. Instead of delivering that DNA in a vaccine, doctors could add it to a patient’s own disease-fighting T-cells in a personalized treatment known as CAR-T therapy.

Synthetic DNA in stability

Synthetic DNA can also be used to create more sustainable replacements for scarce products. The first synthetic insulin replaced insulin obtained from pigs. Similarly, most vanilla in use today is actually synthetic vanillin, which helps reduce overharvesting of the vanilla bean. Synthetic squalane, a cosmetic ingredient promoted by influential people such as Jonathan Van Ness, replaced squalene previously harvested from both olive drab and shark liver.

In the textile industry, synthetic DNA could help make supply chains more sustainable. This year, Lululemon introduced a bio-based nylon replacement. A new, super-strong synthetic spider silk design is based on both the DNA and proteins in spider webs that help mussels stick to rocks. Biologists are also engineering microbes using synthetic DNA that can cure and stain materials while using significantly less water and replacing the harmful chemicals used in the traditional dying process.

Additionally, synthetic biology researchers are working on engineering plants that require less fertilizer, Microorganisms that can digest plastics, and enzymes that can break down toxic chemicals. In all fields, researchers are using synthetic DNA to create and test new proteins.

Short paths, bright future

On the sidelines of iGEM, one of the world’s largest synthetic biology expos, I am reminded of the next big challenge in synthetic biology – how to consistently produce larger and larger stretches of DNA – that will bring these projects closer. Will be important for. To come to fruition. At the moment, small snippets of genetic code are easy to prepare, but longer, more complex strands of DNA are challenging due to the complexities inherent in the genetic code, which current synthesis methods struggle to assemble.

One promising solution is to use enzymes that assemble DNA in our bodies. Researchers are working to engineer those enzymes so they can control which bases are added. This enzymatic synthesis technique, combined with conventional chemical synthesis, may make it possible to synthesize more complex sequences, and may soon even enable the assembly of completely synthetic genomes.

Designing, building, testing, and replicating more complex segments of DNA can help us better understand what each gene does and how different genes work together. The better we understand the code of life, the more we will be able to engineer and reprogram DNA; Fixing things and making new things; And, creating a healthier and more sustainable world.

