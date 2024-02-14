Big potential Cubs free agent target set for Thursday signing deadline
With players reporting to camp, the offseason feels like it should be a thing of the past – a topic we can look back on and determine how the Cubs (and many other teams) handled this issue. Whether or not your biggest needs in winter have been addressed.
But that’s certainly not the world we live in — with Scott Boras not in a death grip at the top of the free agent market — and several other names still looking for new homes. One of those players is three-time All-Star and former Reliever of the Year Liam Hendricks, who will certainly be top of mind over the next 24 hours.
Reliever Liam Hendricks has multiple offers and has set a deadline of Thursday to sign with a team, sources tell ESPN. If Hendricks doesn’t sign now, he will continue to rehabilitate himself from Tommy John surgery and throw for teams in late July before signing for the stretch run.
– Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) 14 February 2024
It appears that, whether or not Hendricks signs this week depends entirely on whether any of these interested clubs meet his asking price. Keep in mind, the veteran right-hander won’t be ready to return to the mound until sometime in the second half as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, so the two-year deal allows him to continue his recovery with his vision . Being set to return for a full season in 2025 is probably the ideal outcome for their camp.
Former Phillies and Astros fireman Hector Neris joined the Cubs’ big offseason bullpen — but other than that, it was a relatively quiet winter for the front office, with a few low-profile pickups, including old friend Carl Edwards. junior, Yancy Almonte and left-handers Edwin Escobar and Richard Lovelady.
The addition of Hendricks would bring a more experienced presence to the mix, not to mention one of the best clubhouse presences in the game. When healthy, the 35-year-old has been one of the best relief pitchers in baseball since 2019. From 2019-2022, he made 226 appearances while posting a 2.26 ERA/2.13 FIP and 0.883 WHIP.
In 2023, Hendricks battled non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, courageously worked towards a comeback and suffered a season-ending elbow injury that ended his campaign after only five subpar appearances. But given his track record prior to last year, I doubt he’ll get a lot of interest as a free agent.
Getting back to the Cubs, it will all come down to the asking price. They’re not going to break the bank for a mid-30s reliever who may not even pitch this year, especially when you consider the fact that many of the team’s top pitching prospects are on MLB clubs by Opening Day 2025. Can be included in the schemes. But if the numbers make sense, Hendricks could potentially give Chicago a season-ending shutout in the bullpen under first-year manager Craig Counsell.
