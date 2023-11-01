Big Picture Show Yearling Market Holding Firm

If a tree falls in the forest and there is no one there to hear it, does it still make a sound? We’ll leave their old teaser to the philosophers, so they can debate whether noise still qualifies as “sound” if it doesn’t reach anyone’s ears. But for a long time our own industry has been considering an even more shocking version: if a tree falls in the forest, or war actually breaks out in Europe, or a pandemic sweeps the planet, or the central banks Have to put out this fire of inflation… How does anyone know they are all at a horse sale?

In recent years our business has appeared mysteriously unaffected by the many economic dramas affecting the outside world. However, in 2023, many of the main auctions have experienced an inevitable and possibly overdue moderation in momentum. Nothing too dramatic, in the main: the kind of thing that could be described as an “improvement,” often respectable versus extremely strong figures in 2021, before the notable uptick in last year’s typical auctions. It is measured more by form. , But those trends are internal: They are measured year after year, in the same ring and in the same currency. Now that we can more or less lock in the data on the 2023 annual market, however, we are in a position to take a step back and assess its overall performance in international terms matching the perspective of its key investors.

And, with only a few modest European sales still to be recorded on the books, it turns out that the total annual market value on both sides of the Atlantic in 2023 will almost exactly match last year’s historic milestone as well. . Then, for the first time, we were able to admire “Billion Dollar Babies.” This time, the headline figure has increased by 0.3 percent from $1,001,529,828 to $1,004,465,043.

Area Year listed Outside % off cat ring sold % sold out Total average All 2023 14649 1918 13.09 12731 10268 80.65 $1,004,465,043 $97,825 All 2022 14499 1825 12.58 12674 10559 83.31 $1,001,529,828 $94,851 All 2021 13546 1769 13.05 11777 9924 84.26 $937,533,161 $94,471 All 2020 13876 2336 16.83 11540 8876 76.91 $687,432,621 $77,448 All 2019 16055 2173 13.53 13882 10649 76.71 $905,622,360 $85,043

When you think about the vast spectrum of annuals affected by each crop, this virtual similarity seems almost strange, especially when matching so closely the numbers entering the ring: 12,731 this year, while 12,731 in 2022. 12,674 in. Some obvious fluctuations between the two years have led to a drop in clearance rate, which dropped from 83.3 per cent to 80.7, leading to a 2.75 per cent drop in total sales from 10,559 to 10,268. Indeed, the average cost each year in the combined transatlantic market has actually increased by 3.1 percent to a new high of $94,851 to $97,825.

That headline positive duly includes a mild negative, in which the average obtained from essentially unchanged turnover increases as more RNA is made. But the bottom line is that the people who changed hands made more money than ever before.

Yet there are some caveats to that statement. Most importantly, the European element must always be evaluated through the lens of exchange rate fluctuations. For example, last year, the dollar value of the growing internal market in Europe was actually 2.4 percent lower than in 2021. This time, European trade turned in $404,163,529, up 3.3 percent from $391,241,817, a complete contrast. US gross declined slightly (1.6 percent) from $610,288,011 to $600,301,513.

Area Year listed Outside % off cat ring sold % sold out Total average European Union 2023 6019 547 9.08 5472 4556 83.26 $404,163,529 $88,710 European Union 2022 6295 589 9.35 5706 4845 84.91 $391,241,817 $80,752 European Union 2021 5730 512 8.93 5218 4480 85.85 $400,981,400 $89,505 European Union 2020 6219 765 12.3 5454 4357 79.88 $328,852,326 $75,477 European Union 2019 6864 620 9.03 6244 4982 79.78 $391,396,347 $78,562

But much of that gain in European trade reflects sterling’s weak position last year. It traded at $1.13 at Tattersalls during Book I, and was little changed by the time global data for a similar test was reported this time last year. By the start of the year, sterling had moved up a few notches to $1.21 and – after a mild bounce in the middle of the summer – that is very well where it remains today. So while an American buying a yearbook I this year might not consider the extra cost of a “gini” to be a big deal, the difference was more than offset by the increase in the dollar value of the European yearbook market.

However, we are still a long way from pre-Brexit values. In October 2015, sterling at $1.52 meant that an average of Book I converted approximately $355,000. This time, while the local price of a first-year book was 9.7 percent higher than in 2015, the dollar value was 12.7 percent lower. Domestic sellers should not delude themselves that it is only the potential of their stocks that will be luring US investors since the great Brexit tantrum.

Of course, if you’re trading that market none of this will matter. A domestic pinhooker, or a breeder who pays local stallion fees, will pay electricity bills and wages in the same currency. In that trading environment, in Europe, certain factors conspired to reduce the market heat somewhat compared to 2022: for example, one of the last crop of yearlings by Galileo (Ireland) in Book I. came to the fore, even as his leading son Frankel (GB) is increasingly becoming a mainstay of top thoroughbred-to-race programs. (And then there was the fact that one of the biggest contributors to turnover in 2023 never actually got paid!)

As far as the US market is concerned, perhaps the key indicator is the decline in exits from entrants into the ring to 78.7 percent of sales, down from 82 percent last year and 83 percent in 2021. We have already noted the impact on overall figures. The European rate remains much better at 83.3 percent, after registering very high demand compared to the previous two years (84.9 and 85.9 percent). As a result, at $105,095, the average North American annual transaction in 2023 fell just short of last year’s breakout figure, when the six-figure barrier was broken for the first time at $106,808. In other words, it appears that people are being a little more “selective” in their purchases while being willing to work harder on their final shortlist. Again, it’s a little harder to sell; But it is also a little difficult to drop that hammer. But don’t forget that the clearance rate touching 79 percent is still much better than the 74 percent in the year before the pandemic.

Area Year listed Outside % off cat ring sold % sold out Total average No 2023 8630 1371 15.88 7259 5712 78.68 $600,301,513 $105,095 No 2022 8204 1236 15.06 6968 5714 82 $610,288,011 $106,806 No 2021 7816 1257 16.08 6559 5444 83 $536,551,762 $98,558 No 2020 7657 1571 20.51 6086 4519 74.25 $358,580,295 $79,349 No 2019 9191 1553 16.89 7638 5667 74.19 $514,226,013 $90,740

Either way, the market clearly remains strong. The slight loss of momentum in some indices seems somewhat overdone, if anything, the long-term bullishness suggests blood stocks are immune to even the most dangerous economic and geopolitical shocks. But it may be that those whose prosperity persisted through times of plague and war may not be so indifferent to the changed financial landscape.

It has always been controversial whether cash handouts in panicked economies persisted long after a banking crisis, but for some time now we have found ourselves back in the forgotten world of high interest rates. And central banks still can’t find enough pieces of blue sky to pull out the umbrella. Meanwhile the S&P 500 is headed for its third consecutive negative month, which has not happened since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. There is new instability in the Middle East, the ongoing crisis in Ukraine is escalating, and a turbulent election year lies ahead. Those are some trees falling in the forest.

Our own world persists in its heterogeneity, without much coherence. Demand for racehorses can only be said to be healthy if the transatlantic yearling market can maintain last year’s $1 billion success. But supplies are dwindling, with declining horse crops resulting in fewer betting windows and ultimately fewer characters to service purses. Meanwhile, we have slots boomtowns, even as historic sites are closing; The extremes that make the existence of our sport highly controversial, including within our own community. Above all, we insist on putting the commercial breeding cart before the horse. (We’ve just come a few innings from a completely unproven sire covering 300 mares!)

There are many things we can be positive about, as we hope to be reminded in our keynote performance this weekend. But we cannot take this investment flexibility, which is remarkable, for granted. Whenever it dries up, we have to be ready with our own resilience: with a breed, and a sport, equipped to survive.

