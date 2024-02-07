Big Oil's £95bn profit bonus... but that's still less than the £142bn it made in 2022

The West’s five biggest oil producers made profits of almost £100 billion last year despite falling energy prices.

Total Energies yesterday reported its biggest sales in 100 years as it became the latest major company to record bumper figures.

The French company said profit in 2023 was £17bn, up 4 per cent on the previous year – but below forecasts of around £19bn.

The update kicked off another notable earnings season for the industry, although overall profits were sharply lower than the record-breaking 2022.

This week BP reported profits of £11 billion for 2023, half of those expected in 2022, but the second highest in a decade.

Huge profit: French company TotalEnergies reported a £17bn profit – the biggest in its 100-year history – as it became the latest big company to post bumper figures.

And Shell said last week that profits were still down 30 per cent year-on-year at a whopping £22bn.

Overall, the top five Western oil companies, including Exxon Mobil and Chevron, are projected to make profits of £95 billion in 2023.

This was less than the £142 billion they earned after oil and gas prices rose following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

But that hasn’t stopped companies from lavishing rewards on shareholders, with five western oil giants returning more than £88 billion in dividends and buybacks in 2023.

This was slightly more than the £87 billion pledged to investors in 2022.

‘At a time of geopolitical turmoil and economic uncertainty, our purpose remains the same: safely delivering high returns and low carbon,’ Chevron Chief Executive Mike Wirth told investors last Friday.

BP has been under particular pressure to keep investors on its side following the scandal involving former Chief Executive Bernard Looney.

He was forced to step down in September after failing to be ‘fully transparent’ about his relationships with colleagues.

The board later found Looney guilty of serious misconduct and stripped him of £32 million in salary and bonuses.

He has since been replaced by Murray Auchincloss.

But these huge payouts to company shareholders have long been criticized as consumers grapple with the cost of living and the money is needed to tackle the threat of climate change.

Danny Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, said there was a ‘massive PR problem’ in the sector.

‘There are 95 billion reasons why many cash-strapped families may be feeling a little annoyed by the good fortunes of the top five Western oil producers,’ he said.

‘BP, Shell, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Total Energies have posted another year of bumper profits, not much more than last year, but still having huge amounts of cash at a time when many Still making profits. struggling.’

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB trading platform, said there was ‘very little mention of renewable energy’ in Total’s update, but the main focus was on ‘sweeteners for shareholders’.

Total Chief Executive Patrick Pouyané said the performance of its natural gas unit was particularly ‘strong’ – thanks to strong production.

This helped offset declining margins and weak demand for chemicals in Europe, he said.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk