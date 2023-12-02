Big Move: Crypto Pundits Predict When Bitcoin Will Reach a New ATH

Bitcoin’s future price trajectory has been under discussion for several months, with many analysts expecting the next surge any time soon. According to crypto analyst Maggs, the cryptocurrency’s past history of halvings gives a timeline of when to expect the next Bitcoin price milestone.

Crypto analysts have developed different models over the past year to predict when Bitcoin might reach new all-time highs based on historical trends. However, crypto analyst Mags is on track for a Bitcoin halving, and the next halving is fast approaching.

The mag’s tweet pointed out that, historically, it took 234 days for Bitcoin to break its all-time high in 2016. Then, the highest price of Bitcoin was capped at $1,242 on November 29, 2013. The crypto would then maintain this spectacular rally to reach $19,783, which would be its all-time high for the next three years.

Similarly, Bitcoin BTC will break the all-time high at this point 216 days after the halving in 2020. The crypto will maintain bullish momentum throughout the year and into 2021 and reach its current all-time high of $68,789.

Bitcoin is halved every four years to reduce the amount of BTC rewarded to miners for each block mined on the Bitcoin blockchain. The next event is scheduled to occur 130 days from now and around April 2024, which will reduce the mining reward from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC.

According to Maggs, if history repeats itself, we could see another Bitcoin all-time high in 130 days and 234 days, which would place the next timeline in December 2024, 364 days from now.

When? #bitcoin New ATH?🤔 in the last two cycles $BTC Took 234 – 216 days to surpass its previous ATH Bitcoin halving is only 130 days away, adding 234 days after halving we get a total of 364 days If history repeats, we could see a new ATH in about 364 days… pic.twitter.com/HIjrwiJPmx – Mags (@thescalepingpro) 1 December 2023

What’s next for Bitcoin? future trajectory

Bitcoin’s current fundamentals point to an uptrend in the next few months. Although the next Bitcoin halving could lead to its scarcity and increase the amount of BTC in circulation, we could see the BTC price reach a new milestone even before the next halving.

We now have Bitcoin spot ETFs in the game that could be a game changer in the coming months. These applications are expected to be approved as early as January 2024, which could bring up to $70 billion from institutional investors into the Bitcoin market.

Bitcoin profitability is now at its highest point since the bull market in 2021, with 81% of holders now in profit. The cryptocurrency is now trading at $38,756, up 128% in the last 12 months. The first hurdle will be to surpass the anticipated $40,000 price level before the end of the year.

BTC price rises above $38,800 Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from CoinGep, chart from tradingview.com

