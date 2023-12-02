‘Most Big Macs aren’t that expensive’: $16 McDonald’s meal goes viral as example of hyperinflation — but the White House disagrees. Is the cost of living crisis real or exaggerated?

Inflation has emerged as a trending topic on social media, garnering widespread attention as people are posting receipts for everyday items.

For example, TikTok user Topper Olive posted a video expressing frustration over the cost of her meal at McDonald’s, which went viral.

“So I understand there is a labor shortage. I get that there are pay raises and a lot of other things, but $16? $16 for a burger, a large fry and a drink? This is absolutely madness!” he says in the clip, which has received over 670,000 views, 32,000 likes and nearly 6,000 comments.

The video shows a receipt from a McDonald’s in Post Falls, Idaho, where Olive purchased a Smokey Double Quarter Pounder BLT, a large fries, and a large Sprite for $16.10 after tax.

According to The Washington Post, the story even reached the White House Office of Digital Strategy.

“What should we do, send a tweet to the president or Chuck Schumer saying, ‘Hey, most Big Macs aren’t that expensive?’” an unnamed Democratic official told the Post. “It would look ridiculous.”

Big Macs aren’t that expensive

While many consumers have felt the effects of inflation, it’s important to note that the burger shown in Olive’s video is a limited-edition novelty item, not a Big Mac. The price of a Big Mac is usually quite low.

The post cites data from The Economist’s Big Mac Index, showing that the price of the iconic McDonald’s burger has increased over the years, but remains a far cry from $16.

“The average Big Mac price nationally this summer was $5.58, up from $4.89 — or about 70 cents — before Biden took office,” the Post article said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also addressed the issue of inflation during a recent press briefing.

“This holiday season, families are finding low prices on everyday items from gas to groceries,” he said.

So has America won the war against inflation?

coping with high price levels

Nobel laureate Paul Krugman recently declared victory over inflation post on xWhich was earlier known as Twitter.

“The war on inflation is over. “We won at very low cost,” Krugman wrote.

Jeremy Siegel, a finance professor at the Wharton School of Business, had a similar view.

“We’re not going to have any more inflation,” Siegel said in a recent interview with CNBC.

Overall inflation has declined last year. In October, the US consumer price index saw an annual increase of 3.2%, down from its peak 9.1% increase recorded in June 2022.

But prices of many necessities remain high. The latest CPI report showed that, compared to the previous year, the food index increased by 3.3% and the shelter index increased by 6.7%.

As Jean-Pierre pointed out, gas prices have actually dropped. The national average price of midrange gas in the U.S. is currently a little more than $3.70 per gallon, down from $3.97 a year ago, according to motoring and leisure travel giant AAA.

