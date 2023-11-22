Big increase in small business owners

Kyle Huddy is a new American entrepreneur who recently started his own business, Bespoke Garage Design.

“We are a one-stop shop for all your garage storage solutions,” he said. “We do everything from 3D design to installing cabinets, slatwall, overheads, racks, epoxy floors.”

Bones became his own boss during the pandemic.

“Before I started this business, I was a sales director at a hotel here in the desert,” he said. “With COVID and everything, I basically had to see what the future held for me and my family.”

Bone’s career move as an entrepreneur made him one of the record-setting number of Americans applying for a business license in the past few years.

“This is not surprising and is very encouraging news for our economy,” said Qingfang Wang, a professor of public policy at the University of California, Riverside.

Wang says more Americans are embracing entrepreneurship.

“There are more than 33 million small businesses in America,” he said. “Recent years have seen record-breaking new commercial applications in the United States.”

A new report from Babson College shows that nearly 1 in 5 adults have started or are in the process of starting their own business in the past three and a half years. This is the highest level since the survey began in 1999.

“The reason it has increased is partly because there are really new opportunities,” said Mahdi Majbouri, PhD, an economics professor at Babson College.

Majbouri says being your own boss can be beneficial. However, inflation and high interest rates are creating new risks.

“If an entrepreneur is facing high costs, he is less likely to be profitable,” he said. “They are more likely to suffer damage and not survive as well.”

For Bone, becoming an entrepreneur is opening up new opportunities. He is now providing even more services to his customers.

“We decided to go into the closet as well because there was a demand for it,” he said. “We have the contacts that we have the capacity to do.”

Bespoke Garage Design is expanding, with Huddy pursuing his new career as an American entrepreneur.

“It’s much more rewarding to be able to have your own business and make your own money,” he said. “But it’s also a lot more stressful.”

This story was written and reported by Kai Beach.

Source: nbcpalmsprings.com