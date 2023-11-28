Big Idea Challenge supports students' innovations

Minnesota State’s College of Business holds the annual Big Ideas Challenge, a competition between innovative business ideas proposed by students and alumni within two years of graduation.

Ashley Nieves, administrative coordinator for the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, said the Big Ideas Challenge receives about 20 applications annually. Once applications are submitted, ideas are narrowed down to six finalists.

“The finalists then go to their mentors from the Small Business Development Center,” Nieves said. “They have to submit their business plans to us, which will account for 50% of their score. The other 50% is live pitch presentation.

All the finalists presented their ideas to the judges and the audience during the Big Ideas Challenge event. Shane Boyer, director of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, said there are two nominations for winners: the People’s Choice Award and a winner chosen by the judges.

Junior Melon Shifa won first place with her innovative platform called Evoli, a platform that allows students to manage different aspects of life, such as academics, work, and daily habits.

“It is a platform for students that will help them manage their lives and productivity,” Shifa said. “This will connect different parts of a student’s life into one unified line and make things simpler for students.”

Shifa said that they have already started developing the platform and will accelerate the process with the prize money.

“I’m also hoping to build a small marketing contract-based team to build the company’s brand and social media presence,” Shifa said. “I hope to release an MVP early next year for some users to test and iterate based on feedback.”

The People’s Choice Award was given to Muhammad Huzaifa, a junior, who developed Flock, a smart lock powered by artificial intelligence. Flock provides secure and convenient access to homes using facial recognition.

“You only need to look at the door to unlock the smart lock and gain access to your home,” Huzaifa said. “This is something to make it easier for the elderly, people with disabilities and everyone in Minnesota or any place where they want convenience.”

For Huzaifa, Flock started as a research project, after which it became a product that he wanted to make possible for people to use.

“I have the physical version of the lock and I have already tested it,” Huzaifa said. “Now I need to get a patent and then create a distribution channel. It will take some time, but the product should be available soon.”

Boyer said the finalists could participate in the Minnesota Cup. This program helps Minnesotans from any field with their innovative ideas.

Boyer said she believes participating in the Big Ideas Challenge helps students develop many skills.

“The first is assistance with mentorship as we connect participants with a small business development advisor,” Boyer said. “We also had faculty members who helped the participants with their pitch skills and getting on stage. “They are learning how to work with others and perform in front of an audience.”

The Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is open to students year-round, Boyer said.

“We can connect them with mentors or help them through a business plan or give them advice, so it’s not just a one-time thing for the center,” Boyer said. “We want students to keep thinking about their big ideas throughout the year.”

Header Photo: Minnesota State’s College of Business holds the annual Big Ideas Challenge, a competition between innovative business ideas proposed by students and alumni within two years of graduation. (Nathaniel Tilahun/Reporter)

Write to Amalia Sharaf [email protected]

Like this:

Like loading…

Connected

Source: www.msureporter.com