Big government will drive the next market cycle

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) – “Government is not the solution to our problems; The government is the problem.” Ronald Reagan’s announcement after assuming the US presidency in January 1981 signaled the beginning of a new economic era driven by markets and enterprises rather than the state. The 2008 financial crisis marked the temporary return of public interventions. did, but the global pandemic following the invasion of Ukraine may represent a more permanent turning point. As elected officials wield greater influence over their countries’ financial fortunes, investors need to choose assets that can thrive in the new market conditions .

Reagan’s adherence to the free-market principles promoted by people like Milton Friedman – and followed by other leaders like Britain’s Margaret Thatcher – led to profound changes in the global economy. After the protectionism, stagnant growth, and hyperinflation of the 1970s, the theory known as “Reaganomics” promoted free trade, deregulation, fiscal austerity, and a small welfare state. Those ideas coincide with the expansion of international commerce: World trade grew from one-quarter of the global economy in 1970 to more than half last year, according to World Bank data. Growth accelerated while quiet inflation allowed interest rates to fall.

The 2008 financial crisis partially reversed these trends. Governments of developed countries launched major interventions such as a $426 billion troubled asset relief program for US banks and car manufacturers. However, that burst of public activism was followed by fiscal austerity and mediocre growth. Deprived of government support, central banks tried to stimulate their economies by pushing interest rates to new lows.

The period when monetary authorities were the only game in town came to an abrupt end with the arrival of COVID-19 in 2020. That shock prompted governments around the world to take steps to protect consumers and businesses.

From employment assistance throughout Europe to checks sent to every American, the state asserted its influence. Just as the health emergency was winding down, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 sparked new turmoil in global energy markets and international commerce. This required further government intervention.

Pandemics and wars, combined with deepening geopolitical rifts between East and West, set back globalization. Governments focused on securing energy sources and critical components. Companies prioritized safety over price when locating supplies of raw materials and manufactured goods.

So it’s no surprise that national industrial policies like the $370 billion Inflation Reduction Act in the United States and China’s efforts to support electric vehicle manufacturers are on the rise. Economists Reka Juhasz, Nathan J. A paper by Lane and Dani Rodrik found that the number of industrial policy interventions worldwide has increased rapidly over the past decade.

More interventionist government doesn’t come cheap. Recent public spending, when combined with the costs of caring for older citizens and the ongoing struggle against climate disasters, is increasing the debt burden. The International Monetary Fund estimates that the US government’s cyclically adjusted budget deficit – excluding the effects of economic fluctuations on expenditures and revenues – will remain above 7% of GDP through 2028. As recently as 2014, it was 2.7%. On average, spending in advanced economies will exceed income by 4% of GDP over the next five years, double the level a decade ago.

These spending, combined with workers’ efforts to raise wages in line with consumer prices, are likely to keep inflation above the major central banks’ 2% target. This means interest rates will struggle to return to ultra-low levels seen since 2008.

Investors need to adapt to this new system – and consider the government’s actions when choosing assets.

The first takeaway is that higher debt levels, inflation and interest rates should be bad for bonds. Yet a lot of pessimism is already visible. According to a recent study from Capital Economics, the yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds is likely to peak at around 4.5% in 2030. That’s around current levels after yields surged on investor concerns over persistent inflation and Washington’s indebtedness. The picture is similar in the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan.

Government intervention can have a more powerful impact on stocks. In general, higher bond yields lead to declines in valuations as investors require more compensation for holding risky equities. Capital Economics estimates that increasing this “risk premium” from the current level of about 1% to a long-term average of 4% would reduce the price-to-earnings ratio on the S&P 500 index (.SPX) to about 16. times by 2030, about 30 times today.

However, such price destruction will not have the same effect on all stocks. Vincent Deluard of StoneX has proposed a division between intangible and tangible companies. The former derive their value from intellectual property, distribution networks and brands. The latter produces tangible goods.

Intangible companies, including tech companies like Facebook owner Meta Platforms (META.O), have ruled the stock market in recent years. But a more obvious state hand may lift their concrete counterparts. These include industrial and defense companies like General Electric (GE.N) or Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), which benefit from government spending.

Subsidy recipients can also win. Shares of semiconductor group Micron Technology (MU.O.), which announced a $40 billion investment in memory chip manufacturing after the U.S. Congress passed the $53 billion Chips and Science Act last year, are up compared with last year. There has been an increase of more than 30%. Nasdaq Composite Index (.IXIC).

Big energy companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) or Shell (SHEL.L) could benefit from power shortages induced by geopolitical conflict, while government subsidies designed to speed the transition to greener forms of electricity Can accept. British housebuilders such as Barratt Developments (BDEV.L) or Persimmon (PSNL.L) could benefit from reforms to planning laws proposed by the incoming Labor Party government. Meanwhile, geopolitical conflicts as well as demand for specific materials needed to achieve decarbonization may drive commodities further down the road.

Translating broad themes into successful investments remains a difficult task: Meta has been one of the top performers in the S&P 500 this year. But after decades when governments largely tried to stay out of markets, they are getting involved. Investors cannot ignore them.

