Union strikes from Detroit to Hollywood have proven the power of workers and turned the tide after decades of a weak labor movement, but there are growing signs in the job market nationwide that the post-pandemic era will bring a return to wage growth and jobs. Workers have control over their opportunities. coming to an end.

Throughout the year, and into 2022, the challenge of finding qualified employees for open positions has been the greatest for companies, and wage increases have been among the most watched inflationary forces within the Fed and the C-suite. Now 60% of chief financial officers surveyed by CNBC say it has become easier to find and hire qualified employees for vacant positions compared to a year ago. This represents an increase of 25 percentage points from a quarter ago, when 35% of CFOs held this view, a magnitude of quarter-to-quarter change that is rare in this quarterly survey series.

There was already a sign in the Q3 CNBC CFO Council survey that a shift was underway in this view of the balance of power between workers and employers from the C-suite, with 50% of CFOs saying that conditions in the labor market at that time were “the same about” – that is, finding and hiring skilled workers was at least no longer becoming difficult. But now it has been approved. And last quarter, there were still 15% of CFOs saying finding workers has become harder than a year ago.

The CFO data is in line with growing headlines this year that the Great Resignation is over, and hard labor market data and sentiment indicators showing that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are cooling things down from job growth to wage growth. Is. The latest nonfarm payrolls report showed a resilient economy is still adding jobs, but at a pace that was below expectations. Unemployment has risen, wage growth continues to decline, and the “attrition rate” has dropped below its pandemic peak. The Glassdoor Employee Trust Index fell to its lowest level since 2016 this fall.

The CNBC CFO Council survey is a sample of the views of top financial executives at major corporations, including responses from 30 CFOs recorded between Nov. 14-Nov. 24.

CFOs’ view of the labor market also reflects their broader view of the economy and markets, which has changed in other important ways over the four quarters surveyed by CNBC this year. CFOs started 2023 somewhat pessimistic, for reasons easy to understand: inflation, the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes to control it, and stocks heading into the final quarter of 2022.

Nearly a year later, the market has moved forward with the belief that inflation has been contained and the surge is over. Optimism is also growing among CFOs. The stock may not match investor enthusiasm that has sent the Nasdaq up more than 10% this month, but the results of the Q4 CFO Council survey indicate a more positive outlook about the market and the possibility of a softer landing.

Here are some additional survey highlights:

There is less fear of inflation.

No surprises here, given recent readings of the CPI and PPI reports, but the Q4 survey found a quarterly low for CFOs (7%) citing inflation as the biggest risk to their business .

Inflation wins at a cost.

Recent earnings reports and comments from consumer giants including Walmart, Best Buy and Home Depot include warnings about consumer spending despite continued spending. The Fed may have a stranglehold on inflation, and wage growth may be slowing, but it’s also leading to greater concerns about consumer demand, with 33% of CFOs citing it as their biggest external risk. is highest among risk factors. Four quarterly surveys this year.

The rise in shares may continue.

Throughout the history of this survey, CFOs have tended to ignore market noise. But the Q4 survey found bullishness among CFOs at its highest level this year. More than 40% of CFOs say it is more likely that the Dow Jones Industrial Average will reach 40,000 rather than fall below 30,000. And only one in four (27%) think a recession is more likely to result in a recession for the Dow. In the Q1 survey, only 13% of CFOs thought the $40,000 figure was on the horizon, and even just a quarter earlier, only 25% of CFOs saw the $40,000 milestone likely. On a comparative basis, the Dow has plenty of room to run. It’s up just 6% this year, compared with 19% for the S&P 500 and 37% for the Nasdaq Composite.

This does not mean that ‘soft landing’ is now the majority view.

The number of CFOs who expect the economy to soften has now become higher, with 37% of Q4 respondents holding the same view. This is more than double the number of CFOs who said a soft landing in Q1, and continues the increase we saw in the Q3 survey, when it reached 30%. But recession is still the more common sight. Half of CFOs expect a recession next year – 20% in the first half of 2024 and 30% in the second half.

Inflation will not return to normal any time soon.

A survey found that CFOs remain consistent throughout 2023 that inflation will not return to the Fed’s 2% target anytime soon.

CFOs are giving the Fed increasingly high marks for its inflation fight. Those who describe the Fed’s efforts as “good” now hold a majority opinion, with 53% of respondents, up from 40% in the first quarter. And CFOs who consider the Fed’s actions “bad” have declined from 17% in the first quarter of the year to 7% now. But the CFO’s view is pushed further into the future when inflation returns to 2%.

In Q4, 83% of CFOs say that won’t happen until 2025 or later, up from 75% the previous quarter. Even though inflation has hit multi-year lows in both the consumer and wholesale indexes, expectations for higher inflation among consumers have been rising over the past two months, which is a troubling sign for the Fed, and this was clear from the CFO. That even if the Fed is winning the battle, it is a long way to complete capitulation.

Most CFOs don’t expect rate cuts to start until September 2024

Inflation is under control, but Fed chairmen say it is too early to declare victory, and with CFOs expecting a slow return to the 2% target rate, it is no surprise that only one-third of CFOs are Expect rate cuts to begin before September. year (right after the Fed’s annual August Jackson Hole Economic Symposium). About 27% estimate the most likely time for cuts to begin is June or July, but 30% of CFOs say it will be 2025 before the Fed cuts. Another 14% say November or December next year. That’s even more hawkish than the market, which is currently betting the Fed could start cutting by May.

Source: www.cnbc.com