Big Data doubles valuation to $9.1B in latest funding round

We rarely get to see a company create a new technology category, which is why it’s so fun to watch VAST data evolve. Also, like many such innovators, it is sometimes difficult to accurately describe what kind of company VAST really is. Although the company has the technology to store data, it is not a storage company. It is also not a database company, even though it has its own database. The same is true for analytics. And A.I.

VAST Data is building a new class of data infrastructure centered on its VAST Data Platform, an advanced data management system designed to revolutionize the way organizations handle large and complex datasets, especially in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

VAST’s architecture integrates storage, database, and compute engine services to power AI and GPU-accelerated workloads across multiple data centers and clouds. The platform is versatile, managing a wide range of data types from videos and images to text and data streams.

The VAST Data Platform is a significant advancement in data management technology, providing integrated, scalable, and efficient solutions to handle the complex data needs of modern AI-powered enterprises. Its focus on AI and GPU-accelerated workloads and its ability to manage diverse data types position VAST as a major player in the data infrastructure space.

Reflecting the speed and potential of VAST data, the company this week announced a $118 million Series E funding round, increasing its valuation post-money to $9.1 billion. The valuation is more than double that of VAST’s previous funding round.

The new round was led by Fidelity Ventures, with participation from investors including New Enterprise Associates, Bond Capital, Drive Capital, Nvidia, Dell, Goldman Sachs, Tiger Global and others. With this round, VAST Data’s total funding reaches $381 million.

With over 700 employees globally, the company plans to use the new funds to expand its business reach, focusing on regions such as Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Europe. This investment is expected to further VAST’s mission of providing innovative infrastructure solutions emphasizing the centrality of data in modern systems.

Providing an infrastructure ready for the next generation AI cloud, these collaborations highlight VAST Data’s ability to provide a scalable, performant data infrastructure for the industry’s most demanding workloads.

VAST data has been enjoying rapid growth for years, and there appears to be nothing on the horizon to slow that growth. At this point, it’s all about execution, and the VAST team is doing it well. It has proven its technology across all industries, becoming a vital element in some of the most demanding data environments in the world. This includes reimagining AI cloud infrastructure with partnerships with leaders like CoreWeave, Lambda, and Core42.

The company’s vision is clearly reflected. VAST data tells us it has surpassed $1 billion in cumulative software bookings, achieved 3.3x year-over-year growth, maintained nearly 90% gross margins, and recently achieved annual recurring revenue (ARR ) has secured $200M.

In addition to those already mentioned, VAST has a diverse customer base with many notable companies, including Booking Holdings, the US Air Force, the Department of Energy, Verizon, Boston Children’s Hospital, Pixar, and Zoom. This is a strong validation of VAST’s offerings.

Additionally, VAST Data has deepened its commitment to partners, achieving NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD certification and forming a strategic partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). HP GreenLake uses VAST Data’s technology in its Apache for File Storage, which was recently updated to support the demanding needs of AI.

While VAST does not require new funds to fund its operations, the influx gives the company headroom that will allow it to expand its global reach without impacting significant R&D spending. Its $9.1B valuation puts VAST in the same neighborhood as many of its publicly traded competitors, demonstrating a strong confidence within the investment community that VAST will continue its aggressive growth. VAST data is experiencing an exciting period of growth and innovation; I can’t wait to see what happens next.

Disclosure: Steve McDowell is an industry analyst, and NAND Research is an industry analyst firm that engages or is involved in research, analysis, and advisory services with a number of technology companies, which may include the companies mentioned in this article. Mr. McDowell does not hold any equity positions in any companies mentioned in this article.