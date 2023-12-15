Big Daddy Kane's rap innovation never occurred to him – until Eminem inquired

Big Daddy Kane admitted that he never thought about his significant role in the invention of rap until he had a conversation with Eminem. In an interview with Idea Generation the legendary rapper said that he did not truly realize the impact of his multi-syllabic rhymes for many years.

“Honestly, I never paid attention to it until Eminem mentioned it to me a few years ago,” he told Idea Generation. “I never paid attention to it.”

Several rappers, including Eminem, provided questions for Big Daddy Kane to Idea Generation. Eminem took the opportunity to ask how BDK learned to implement multi-syllables, citing the song “Smooth Operator” as an example. Big Daddy Kane noted how Slim Shady had already asked him about the lyrics to the classic “Ain’t No Half Steppin’”.

Big Daddy Kane said, “I don’t know, I mean I guess it’s just the kind of thing when you run out of rhymes, you have a way of mixing words together to keep the rhyme going.” Let’s find a way.” “I think what Eminem originally asked me was, ‘Rap Prime Minister, some people say horrific/Non-stop in the groove until it gets done.’ He’s alluding to ‘Horrible,’ ‘Minister.’ But it’s like, OK, what else is compatible with this? So, I’m just ‘getting in the groove non-stop until it’s done.’ Say it really fast – whinista. It rhymes with horror. I just ran out of words. You make up your own.

Big Daddy Kane also tells stories from his storied career, recounting working with fellow legends like Marley Marl, Quincy Jones and Teddy Riley. Juice Crew member opens up about why he stepped away from music after releasing his music veterans day album and told stories about his days in the studio with Prince and Rick James.

Watch the interview with Big Daddy Kane below.

Source: allhiphop.com