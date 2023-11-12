Big Brother’s Trish will not appear on Late End Live after offensive tweets resurface

Big Brother 2023 spoilers follow.

Big Brother’s Trish Balusa will not appear on the spinoff show Big Brother: Late and Live, after several offensive posts resurfaced.

Trish was evicted from the Big Brother house in eighth place along with Chanelle Bowen in the second double eviction of the season.

Since leaving the house, several old statements posted on X (formerly Twitter) resurfaced, including racist, homophobic and ableist language.

Trish was due to appear on fellow Big Brother show Late & Live alongside hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, but she will no longer be doing so. digital spy Understands.

A Big Brother spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of historic tweets this weekend.

“We are currently looking into why the independent supplier we engaged to review the digital footprints of potential housemates as part of our pre-investigation did not identify them.”

Trish has apologized for the post long statement After deactivating the account associated with the historical tweets, she posted on a new X account.

“To everyone involved, I deeply apologize,” Trish wrote above three screenshots of the statements.

“I am aware that some of my very worrying old tweets have resurfaced, and I want to sincerely apologize for the harmful stereotypes that I perpetuated and the pain that I caused to marginalized communities and groups of people I want to sincerely apologize for that.”

“There is no excuse for the ignorance I displayed and I am extremely disappointed, embarrassed and ashamed that I once made such comments. I look forward to educating myself and being educated by others about the impact and harm of these views.” “I’ve come a long way since. Reason.”

Trish concluded the statement by writing: “I am committed to becoming the person I am now, the person you know me as – someone who speaks up, stands up for what they believe in. is and is always open to growth and accountability.”

She was widely considered a favorite to win the newly rebooted Big Brother; So much so that chants of “Trish will win” could be heard during her eviction.

elder brother Airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX live late and live Follow at 10 p.m.

