Big Boy is in the Big House, new restaurant set to open and other Washtenaw County business news

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – New businesses are springing up throughout Washtenaw County, whether it’s a Peruvian eatery in Ann Arbor or a new outdoor activities restaurant in Scio Township.

Here’s a summary of recent Washtenaw County business stories you may have missed.

What’s that in ‘Sam Hill’? New restaurant set to open near Ann Arbor

A new restaurant is bringing an outdoor venue filled with cocktails, casual dining and lawn games to Scio Township.

Sam Hill plans to temporarily open in mid-to-late September at 5827 Jackson Road in the space once occupied by The Standard Bistro & Larder.

Big Boy is officially in the Big House. Restaurant opens at Michigan Stadium

it’s official. Michigan football fans can now grab a bite to eat from the Big Boy while watching a game inside Michigan Stadium.

Big Boy Restaurant Group and the University of Michigan recently signed a three-year agreement for the Big Boy concession at The Big House.

Peruvian restaurant opening in former Broken Egg location in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor will soon have a new restaurant serving authentic Peruvian food.

Culantro plans to bring his fast-casual Peruvian eatery to North Main Street in Ann Arbor soon. The new restaurant will open in early to mid-October at The Broken Egg’s former location, 221 N. Is aiming to open its second location on Main St.

New Ann Arbor coffee shop serving Yemeni coffee, house-made pastries

A new Ann Arbor coffee shop is now serving authentic Yemeni coffee and pastries.

Socotra Coffee House opened in early August at 3130 Packard St. and serves coffee imported from Yemen along with some traditional Yemeni pastries like sabaya and honeycomb bread.

Dexter Resident launches spirits brand with plans to open 2 tasting rooms

Christy Lower’s fascination with whiskey began at a wedding in Kentucky about 10 years ago.

Now, the Dexter resident has launched his own spirits brand, Highline Spirits, which focuses on sourcing, blending, batching and specialty-finishing super- and ultra-premium small-batch spirits.

