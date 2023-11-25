Big box retailers are bringing discounts this holiday season

After two years of high spending, consumers are grappling with challenges like rising interest rates, declining savings, delinquent student loan payments and credit card debt.

“Call it selective, savvy, careful, cautious,” said Dana Telsey, CEO of Telsey Advisory Group. told yahoo finance stay. “It’s going to be cautious [holiday] Season.”

JCPenney CEO Mark Rosen told Yahoo Finance that its customers, who typically earn a median household income of $75,000, are facing “$700 higher bills per month” than two years ago, “regardless of whether Be it fuel prices, fares, or food.”

In turn, retailers are facing slower sales – unless they break out the coupon books.

Best Buy (BBY), Nordstrom (JWN), Macy’s (M), Kohl’s (KSS), and Target (TGT) all saw declines in same-store sales compared to last year in their latest quarterly earnings, while value-oriented Retailers Walmart ( WMT ) and TJ Maxx parent TJX Companies ( TJX ) saw low-single-digit profits.

Whether online or in-store, the deals start earlier. Companies like JCPenney, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and Macy’s began offering Black Friday-type deals in October and early November.

“across the board, [retailers] All are highly promoted to ensure that they are earning and retaining their core buyers and not being affected by the continued trade-down effect,” said Julie Van Uelen, chief revenue officer of Rakuten Rewards. Told Yahoo Finance over the phone.

Rakuten, a website extension that offers cash back for online shoppers, is offering up to 20% cash back at Nordstrom’s brand Bloomingdale’s and more than a dozen other retailers.

Read more: 6 Ways to Save Money on Your Black Friday Shopping List

On a call with investors, Nordstrom CEO Eric B. Nordstrom said the retailer is using the promotion as a lever to increase foot traffic, which has “been down a bit.”

Its members-only specials like 5x beauty rewards are “driving additional traffic” and helping loyalty program sign-ups, Nordstrom said.

Margaret Sietsema and her daughter Azalea Sietsema shop at a Target store ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and traditional Black Friday sales on November 21, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois, US. Reuters/Vincent Alban (Vincent Alban/Reuters)

Where there are deals, consumers are responding. From Nov. 1 to Nov. 20, online shoppers spent $63.2 billion, up 5% from last year, according to an e-commerce report from Adobe Analytics.

Heavily discounted categories included electronics (24% off list price), toys (23%), apparel (21%), televisions (19%), appliances (17%), sporting goods (15%), and furniture ( 13%) are included. ,

As a result, online sales of toys are up 76% compared to October, and sales of accessories and apparel are up 30% and 22%, respectively.

This momentum is expected to continue throughout this week. During Cyber ​​Week – the five-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber ​​Monday – the industry is projected to see $37.2 billion in online spending, about 17% of the total holiday season.

Thrift retailers are making money. On a call with investors, TJX Cos. CEO Ernie Herrmann said the company is “very well positioned to be on top of that for consumers” this holiday season, as its value sentiment is resonating.

Kohl’s CFO Jill Timm said on a call with investors that customers are expecting promotions when there is “uncertainty in the macro environment.” The chain plans to “really ramp up promotion in the fourth quarter,” Timm said.

The Macy’s 34th annual Great Tree Lighting Ceremony was held on November 9, 2023 at Union Square in San Francisco, California, United States.

However, taking everything into account, the current promotion scenario isn’t too far from the norm, according to Macy’s incoming CEO Tony Spring.

“I’ve been in this for 36 years, and I don’t know why a fourth quarter isn’t competitive and promotional,” Spring said on a call with investors.

However, Spring said, ending the fourth quarter in a reasonable inventory position will require Macy’s “to be nimble and competitive with promotions as needed.”

Asked which retailer would come out on top this week, Van Uelen said retailers who are on the ball and responding quickly to consumer preferences will have the upper hand.

Focusing on real-time data “allows brands and retailers to move forward and be as nimble as possible during this time.”

He added: “The best thing we can all do together is to share insights and be nimble to create strategies that allow merchants to sell to the inventory glut.”

,

Brooke DePalma is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @Brookdipalma Or email him at [email protected].

Click here for all the latest retail stock news and events to better inform your investment strategy

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com