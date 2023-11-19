Local entrepreneurs are set to gain a lot of expertise during KwaDukuza Municipality’s Entrepreneurship Month over the next two weeks.

Over 1,000 entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds will participate in various activities such as outreach sessions, classes and business workshops.

Business equipment will also be provided to eligible small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

Announcing the launch of the program in La Montagne on Tuesday, Mayor Lindy Nhaka said the sessions would be held at various locations in KwaDukuza.

The highlight of the initiative will be a business seminar and exhibition on November 28, during which 30 eligible entrepreneurs will receive business start-up tools.

With an allocation of Rs 1.5 million, the seminar is expected to attract over 600 participants including exhibitors.

Nhaka stressed the need to create favorable business conditions to promote long-term employment opportunities, wealth creation and inclusivity.

He said November is dedicated to celebrating local entrepreneurship and the important role of small businesses in stimulating the local economy.

This month’s event marks the 8th edition of the event, which was previously known as Small Business Week and was last held in 2019 before the impact of COVID-19.

“We express our gratitude to all private stakeholders and state organs for their support in making this initiative possible,” Nhaka said.

He said KwaDukuza Council has always advocated partnership between the private and public sectors as the main catalyst to achieve socio-economic transformation goals.

