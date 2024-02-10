Ethereum (ETH) is showing a remarkable pattern in the options market. According to data from Deribit, the leading platform for crypto futures and options trading, there is a significant concentration of call options for ETH around the $4,000 strike price for both June and September expirations.

This accumulation of ETH call options centered on the $4,000 mark indicates a concentrated expectation among traders that the price of Ethereum could rise to or above $4,000 by these dates.

For context, options are financial derivatives that give the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy (in the case of a call option) or sell (put option) an underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specified date.

Notably, according to a chart from the crypto futures and options trading platform, the $4,000 ETH strike price emerged as the dominant position in the ETH options trading landscape, surpassing other strike prices for the June and September expiration dates.

It is worth noting that such a pattern indicates market sentiment and can influence trading strategies. In this example, the pattern implies that the majority of options traders are bullish on Ethereum, expecting a significant increase in its value.

Furthermore, this trend could lead fundamental traders to reconsider their positions on Ethereum, potentially changing their outlook to expect an upward trajectory in the asset’s performance.

Factors Affecting the $4,000 ETH Option Strike Price

This clustering of Ethereum call options at the $4,000 strike price appears to be influenced by several factors, including the possible approval of a spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the US. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

With the final decision deadline for these spot ETF applications set for May 23, traders are positioning their Ethereum options contracts in anticipation of a favorable outcome, as observed by Jag Kooner, Bitfinex’s head of derivatives.

However, Deribit’s Chief Commercial Officer, Luke Striggers, cautions against drawing definitive “conclusions” about the link between the derivatives market and Ethereum spot ETF approval expectations.

Strijders says that while the “June bias” is higher, indicating more “expensive calls,” it is challenging to pinpoint this to the expected correlation with spot ETF news or the upcoming Bitcoin halving.

Meanwhile, Altcoin Daily crypto analysts recently outlined three key factors that could push the price of Ethereum to $4,000. Among these factors, the anticipation and potential approval of Ethereum spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) was highlighted as a major catalyst.

While Ethereum futures have already gained global acceptance, analysts say the green light for these spot ETFs could significantly boost Ethereum’s long-term price appreciation.

Despite this contrary ETH view, ETH is currently trading at $2,495, representing a 7.7% increase over the past week and a 1.9% increase over the past 24 hours.

