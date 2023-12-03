Vonetta Logan’s weekly recap of the big business, news, markets, political, cultural and viral trending stories featured this week Daily Dose,

It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Big Bank Edition)

The days are getting shorter, sales are increasing and banks are making their year-end predictions. Gather around kids because the banks try to tempt us with their best guesses about what the markets will do next year. Never mind that no one is held responsible for any of these predictions. You are right in calling yourself a genius. You are mistaken, after all who could have predicted this? What a lovely racket.

But let’s come to the predictions. Wells Fargo (WFC) thinks things will be rough and volatile for the market in ’24. Fargo analysts see an unstable path S&P 500 (SPY) to a year-end target of 4,625. Deutsche Bank watchers (how are they still in business?) have a better outlook. Deutsche Bank on Monday forecast the S&P 500 will be 12% higher next year as it expects corporate earnings to remain resilient even if the United States experiences a mild and short recession. Finally, BMO asked to copy Deutsche Bank’s homework and DB said, “Okay, but just change your answer a little.” To which BMO replied, “I have recovered.” Our number is also 5,100.”

So there you have it. Big banks with big numbers that don’t really mean anything to anyone. But if you like predictions, get ready! upcoming issue of luckbox It’s all about predictions so stay tuned!

Musk Craps (Advertiser) Love

First of all, I’m very happy with myself for coming up with that title right now. If you know, you know. However, the week started with the headline that a mass exodus of advertisers from X (formerly Twitter) could cause the social media site to lose $75 million by the end of the year. The result of Musk’s apparent support of anti-Semitic material on the site continues to be “shocking”. In a timely shock, the mayor of Paris announced she was leaving the site because it “has become a global sewer.”

Then, flush with their victories with the Big 3 automakers, the United Auto Workers announced that Tesla and other carmakers were in their sights for unionization efforts. Then, (girl, I’m already tired and we’re not even halfway through this drama) at the 2023 DealBook Summit in New York, Musk gave a truthful interview to Andrew Ross Sorkin. Within the first two minutes, setting a new all-time record for self-destruction, Musk claimed that X’s fledgling advertisers were “trying to blackmail” him and that they might commit adultery themselves.

Dressed as a Charles Lindbergh cosplayer, Musk gave one of the worst interviews ever, offering his lukewarm opinions on everything from political discourse to the state of AI, at times pausing for non-existent applause.

Then, they ended the week by launching the all-new Tesla (TSLA) Cybertruck at a spectacular event in Texas. But Cybertruck fanatics will have to shell out a lot of cash to drive something that looks like a robot had sex with a Yugo. With a starting price of $60,990 before federal tax credits, the Tesla Cybertruck comes in at more than $20,000 more than the base model that was originally discussed at the vehicle’s debut in 2019.

Popular tech YouTuber (GOOGL) Marx Brownlee has Idea At the launch which he shared with his 18 million followers via video. He says Musk is “not directly following through” on any of the promises he has made. Even the Tesla website provides very few details about the Cybertruck. It is expected to become more widely available in 2025.

Finally, in a separate effort, Consumer Reports came out with their annual reliability guide, and they’re not fans of EVs. He says choose hybrids if you want “significantly fewer problems.” Okay, my hands are getting cramps from all this nonsense. Tesla stock has been trading in a pretty tight range this week, but we’ll see what Musk can wreak next week.

Happy Birthday, Chat GPT! (Please don’t kill us)

Me: Hey ChatGPT, what omniscient, omniscient generic AI chatbot would you get as a birthday gift?

Chatgpt:vapes. And the new Britney Spears memoir.

Me: …

Happy B-Day GPT! One year ago, Chat GPT launched and the world would never be the same. The app achieved 1 million subscribers in just five days. Today, that number exceeds 1.7 billion. I’m sure the nonprofit would like to focus on all the accomplishments in the AI ​​field rather than the very messy drama surrounding Sam Altman’s firing and reappointment. But now that Altman is back on the chat, users are still in the dark about what happened. Was an existential threat revealed, or did Altman smash the microwaved fish in the office room? We demand answers!

But OpenAI has a shiny new board, and it looks like they’re playing nice with it Microsoft (MSFT) offered him a board seat, but not voting rights. So a board seat at the kids’ table? However, even though ChatGPT was a huge success in bringing the AI ​​revolution to corporate America, both Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL) declined to directly name ChatGPT App of the Year. I’m here for the pettiness! Instead they chose AllTrails, a hiking and biking companion, and Imprint, an education app. All the knowledge in the world or a map of the John Muir Trail? Hmm. Too close to call!

In a shock to the haters, OpenAI still looks set for a tender round in January. I even try a round of Tinder in January, usually with disastrous results. The offer would value the company at $86 billion and employees have until Jan. 5 to decide whether to participate. It will be interesting to see how much AI will dominate the market in 2024.

Well that’s it for this week’s recap. See you next week!

