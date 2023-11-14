Big 3 offer 'life-changing' raises. Why thousands of auto workers are voting 'no'

The United Auto Workers union and the Big 3 automakers say record contract deals after a six-week strike will be life-changing for autoworkers. But some regret that these gains do not fully compensate for previous concessions.



Autoworkers in the Big 3 once set the gold standard for middle-class living with good wages and lifetime benefits. But this has not been true for a long time.

The question now is, can the record contracts resulting from the United Auto Workers strike really change things?

While raises of 25% or more, cost of living allowances linked to inflation, and increased 401(k) retirement contributions are impressive wins – more than what the union has won in the past 22 years – many autoworkers note that the gains are only Partly made up for what was lost in decades of concessions.

And when autoworkers go to their union halls to vote on deals, emotions are mixed. Early voting data so far shows a sizeable minority is not voting.

According to vote trackers on the UAW’s website, 35% of the approximately 24,500 votes cast by Ford workers as of Monday evening were no votes. The majority of workers voting at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant, the company’s largest plant, did not vote.

Meanwhile, 44% of the nearly 10,700 votes cast so far by General Motors employees have not been cast, including the majority of votes cast at GM’s Flint Assembly Plant. (As of Monday evening, fewer than 5,000 Stellantis employees had cast a vote, according to the vote tracker, with 82% voting in favor of the contract.)

Distrust and disappointment among some workers

Jerry Coleman, who has worked as a temporary worker at the Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio, since 2018, says he definitely won’t get a vote.

“If I couldn’t vote even ten times, I would vote,” he says.

A big part of it is mistrust. After reading the contract language, she is not sure Stellantis will deliver what has been promised, including conversion to permanent status for temps like her.

But beyond that, he is disappointed that auto workers’ wages will only reach the levels of twenty years ago, when adjusted for inflation, until 2027. Concessions made just before the 2008 financial crisis halved auto pay and eliminated lifetime retirement benefits, relieving the Big 3 of heavy cost burdens.

,[Autoworkers] “Lost everything in one contract,” says Coleman. There’s no reason they can’t give this stuff back to us in a contract.”

As auto wages decline, overtime gives way to middle class

Elsewhere at the Jeep plant, Jim Cooper says he’ll probably vote yes on the new contract, but wonders if the union can still extract more. After starting at the plant a decade ago at less than $16 an hour, Cooper now earns Stellantis’ top production salary, About $32 per hour. He expects this to increase to more than $40 per hour by 2027.

“It’s important, and I won’t say it’s not,” he says.

But under the new contract, Cooper fears that when his plant moves from 10-hour shifts to the traditional eight-hour shifts, he will lose some of the overtime he relies on to support his family of six. For depends.

“I’m going to have to balance between increasing my rate and decreasing hours,” he says.

Working all week and many Saturdays has allowed Cooper to live a middle-class life in Toledo. He and his wife have their own house, a 1,200-square-foot farm, and he earns enough so that his wife does not have to work. Instead she runs the PTA and band boosters at her children’s schools.

“It’s everything that working at the plant has given us,” he says.

But life has not been very easy. He recently had both hips replaced and was on paid medical leave for eight months, receiving $760 a week in medical pay, less than half of what he usually earns from overtime. Inflation has also challenged their family budget.

“It’s a matter of give and take,” Cooper says. “I feel like we’re ahead for a while, and then we’ll start to fade backward.”

The golden age for auto jobs won’t return with the snap of a finger

Charlie Ballard, a longtime economist at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, understands why there is some dissatisfaction among autoworkers, despite the record offers on the table.

For decades, workers of the Big 3 were unable to find work. He earned enough to own nice cars and houses, even built a cottage by the lake.

“That was real,” he says. “There was a generation of people graduating from Lansing Sexton High School who almost literally crossed the street to upper-middle-class wages and benefits.”

Ballard points out that the success of the American auto industry in the mid-20th century was historically unprecedented and cannot be replicated simply with the snap of a finger.

After floundering for several years, the golden era of the Big 3 ended badly in 2008 when the auto industry nearly collapsed during the financial crisis.

And since then, life has been very different for autoworkers. The starting salary is close to what you can make at Target. Workers should plan for their own retirement.

A better safety net and some breathing room

In Chicago, Ford electrician Marcelina Pedraza is disappointed that the new contract does not include health care for retirees.

“Because a lot of people know that Medicare is not enough,” she says.

Nevertheless, she voted yes, hoping that the new contract would give her and her daughter better protections. With the pay raise, she hopes she’ll be able to contribute some of her own money to her 401(k) retirement account and take care of the bills.

“I’ll be able to pay off some credit card debt, that’s for sure,” she says. “I’ll be able to do some home improvement projects I’ve been putting off.”

Cooper is among those who don’t expect to ever see a return to the retirement benefits enjoyed by previous generations of auto workers.

“I don’t think any company really wants to take on those liabilities anymore,” he says.

He’s pleased that Stellantis agreed to increase his 401(k) contributions. And the extra income he’ll see immediately under the new contract will provide some breathing room — and a chance for him to take his family to Disney.

“Maybe not next year. Maybe 2025,” he says after recovering from medical leave and the financial blow of being on strike.

