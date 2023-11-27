Biden's step towards central planning

PHILADELPHIA, PA – May 18: Former US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe… [+] Biden speaks during a campaign kickoff rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 18, 2019. Since Biden announced his candidacy in late April, he has topped all polls in the vast Democratic primary field. Biden’s rally on Saturday was his first large-scale campaign rally after holding smaller events in Iowa and New Hampshire over the past few weeks. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

getty images

There is a year left for the next presidential election and the Biden administration has taken an extraordinary step. From the outside, this seems very coincidental and worrying.

Broken Monday administration will implement Defense Production ActAccording to a recent report by the UK-based Guardian newspaper, which was made during the Korean War.

Similar laws were implemented during a US government-mandated lockdown starting in 2023. Then this was due to the need for more ventilators and other medical equipment which were in great demand and short supply at the same time. It was like wartime, but the enemy was a virus and the government shutdown created a problem that required extreme measures.

However this time the idea is quite different. There is no war this time. There is no lockdown or other crisis.

Still the administration wants to involve the government in the production cycle. It’s a small step, but possibly in the wrong direction.

It is clear that the administration has a problem with the rising cost of living and the slowing economy. These two things combined are making life difficult for many Americans. And this is something Biden will know will not please American voters who vote with their pocketbooks rather than on ideology.

According to data compiled by TradingEconomics, inflation stood at 3.2% in October, up from 7.1% in the previous November. This is progress but TI is still well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate. And furthermore, just because the inflation rate has fallen does not mean that prices have fallen. They are significantly higher than two years ago.

Meanwhile, according to TradingEconomics, which compiles the data, the unemployment rate has increased from 3.4% in January to 3.9% in October. Meanwhile, job creation lagged population growth to less than 200,000 per month in October. If job creation remains this low, the unemployment rate is likely to continue to rise.

So what is going on? Biden knows that large sections of the American population are being affected economically and this will make it difficult for him to win the election next November.

According to recent surveys conducted by the FiveThirtyEight website, former President Donald Trump is already ahead of Biden by six percentage points. The website shows that if Kamala Harris were Trump’s foe, the margin would be larger, giving Trump an 11-point lead.

Any gap will be hard to bridge but doing something to reduce inflation may be enough to keep voters happy.

However, the question we want to ask is simple: Is it right that the government should enforce laws usually reserved for times of war when no such event is going on? Shouldn’t such a law really be used for extraordinary crises like war or epidemics?

The optics in this case seem bad.

The worst part of the story is that too much government intervention in the economy is a step back towards Soviet-era central planning. And anyone who has studied what happened to the USSR under Stalin will know that if more similar incidents were to unfold the consequences would certainly be worse.

Source: www.forbes.com