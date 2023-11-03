Biden’s re-election bid is at risk of a job market recession.

President Biden and the Democrats are in economic purgatory with less than a year to go until the decisive 2024 elections.

The U.S. economy is slowing after years of rapid expansion following the pandemic, pushing inflation down. But the slow move toward a balanced economy is making some political gains for Biden and his party.

Biden’s approval ratings have fallen to a record low as Americans feel the brunt of higher interest rates and stagnant inflation.

While the decline in job gains and wage growth may help fight inflation, they also leave the administration with dwindling ways to sell Americans how to handle the economy.

Julia Pollack, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, said the slowdown in the job market “partially explains why job seekers and new employees are feeling more stressed than they have in a year.”

“Increasing financial stress, coupled with declining labor leverage, is having an impact on them. The decline in real disposable income last month suggests that consumer spending may decline further in the coming months, putting further pressure on the labor market.

Record job gains but record-low approvals

Biden and Democratic lawmakers have struggled to translate record-breaking job growth into a positive vote on the economy.

The US has added nearly 14 million jobs since Biden took office in January 2021 – far more than any of his predecessors. Millions of those jobs were the result of a recovery already underway before Biden’s election, but the president has still made the pace of the recovery a centerpiece of his re-election campaign.

“Today’s report shows that Bidennomics is powering the economy from the middle out and from the bottom up—not from the top down,” the White House said in a statement Friday.

Biden and Democrats have been eager to take credit for the resilience of the US labor market, which many economists had predicted would outstrip jobs by now.

With 150,000 jobs added last month and an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent, experts say the U.S. is still adding more than enough jobs to keep the economy out of recession.

“The economy needs to add only 75,000 jobs a month to stabilize employment given demographic changes — more than it did a decade ago,” Joseph Brusuelas, chief U.S. economist at audit and tax firm RSM, wrote in a Friday analysis. It was 200,000.”

He said October’s jobs figures were “in line with full employment” and “worth celebrating”, especially after years of high inflation.

However, Biden’s support has not been as strong.

According to a Gallup poll released last week, only 37 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s job as president, marking the lowest mark of his presidency. Biden’s support among Democrats also fell 11 percentage points to a new record low of 75 percent.

The president’s approval among independents fell 4 percentage points to 35 percent, and only 5 percent of Republicans approved of Biden.

Recent surveys of Biden’s handling of the economy and consumer sentiment have also declined sharply, largely consistent with increases in interest rates and credit card balances.

Inflation, rate hike remain highest

Biden and top Democrats have largely blamed the media and Republicans for Americans’ dismal views on the economy.

In remarks last month after a surprise jobs gain in September, Biden chided reporters — “not the happiest people in the world,” he said — for focusing too much on inflation and recession fears.

“I think the people who got jobs feel better about the economy,” Biden said in October.

Millions of Americans who lost jobs during the recession got them back under Biden, and faster than many economists expected. The strong demand for workers helped millions of Americans secure higher wages and new jobs with better pay, flexibility, and career opportunities.

Kelly Cox, US investment analyst at eToro, also called the record number of strikes a sign of “the power that workers have at this time.”

After striking since September 14, the United Autoworkers (UAW) union this week reached a tentative agreement on new contracts with Ford, General Motors (GM) and Stellantis that will increase workers’ wages by 25 percent.

The UAW also won major concessions, including cost-of-living adjustments and more rapid advancement in top pay rates, which had been abandoned after the Great Recession.

“We are in the midst of a strong movement in the job market that has been a long time coming, and it’s just another reminder of how solid the economy is (even if it doesn’t show up in the economic data),” Cox wrote.

But while the job market is slowing toward its pre-pandemic strength, Americans are still struggling with both inflation and interest rates at their highest levels in decades.

According to the consumer price index (CPI), annual inflation was set to reach 9.1 percent in June 2022, before peaking at 3.7 percent in September.

According to Nick Bunker, Indeed’s head of economic research, the job market slowdown is hitting Americans the hardest, who are least able to absorb the shock.

“The increase in unemployment is concentrated among workers who have recently lost their jobs and the job-finding rate of unemployed workers has decreased,” Bunker said.

“Perhaps this increase is just a sign that the exceptionally tight labor market of recent years is loosening. “But continued upward momentum would be troubling.”

‘The Fed has the keys’

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve in Washington on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Rising inflation pushed the Federal Reserve into the sharpest interest rate tightening cycle in its history, pushing borrowing costs to the highest level since the 2007–08 recession.

The Fed held off on raising interest rates for the second consecutive meeting on Wednesday, citing the impact of higher rates on businesses and consumers. Experts are skeptical that the bank will raise borrowing costs again after October’s soft jobs report.

“The good news is that this recession is not due to economic fundamentals, but due to careful orchestration by the Fed. If it turns out that the Fed and the bond markets have gone too far, the Fed has the key to change that,” Pollack said.

Pollack said businesses “have a lot of vacancies, they want to hire, and they want to expand. But high interest rates are holding them back. If rates start to go down next year, expect that labor, transportation The pent-up demand for construction materials and many other inputs will resurface.

Source: thehill.com