Biden’s primary challenger makes bizarre claim about why he’s running for president

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who is challenging Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, told NBC News’ Kristen Welker that he is not running against the president, before appearing on “Meet the Press Now” host probed his statement on Friday. ,

“I am not running against Joe Biden. I am not running against President Biden. I am running for the future. Yes, we have some policy differences, but I’m a proud Democrat,” Phillips said, when asked by Welker if he had “any major policy criticisms” for the Biden administration, just as he has always sided with the president. Let’s vote.

Phillips, a distillery heir and one of the wealthiest members of Congress, who launched his 2024 presidential bid on Thursday, began criticizing the cost of living in America before Welker reminded him who he was up against. Contesting elections.

“Congressman, respectfully, you are truly running against President Biden. So, can you tell voters what your main point of difference with President Biden is? Welker asked before Phillips repeated his “running” comment.

“I am not running against President Biden. I’m fighting for the majority of Americans who want someone different. I woke up the morning after 2016 -” he said, before Welker interjected.

“But you just announced you’re running for president, right? This means you are fighting against President Biden. This is literally what it means,” Welker said, before adding that the congressman is running “because America deserves someone to listen to them.”

Phillips, who has expressed concerns about Biden’s age before announcing his campaign this week, has drawn criticism among Democrats who fear the race will serve as a means to promote himself.

The congressman, who has promised to rally behind the eventual Democratic nominee, told Welker that lawmakers are not listening to Americans who “want change.”

″So when I hear people in Washington saying this is a mistake or this is madness, that’s absolutely proof that everyone needs to see right now that something is very wrong,″ he said.

“We are the majority tired of this nonsense. People who are more focused on preserving and protecting their power than protecting the American people.

You can watch more of Welker’s interview with Phillips in the clip below.

Connected…

Source