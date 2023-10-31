Biden's Plan B becomes more detailed

The Biden administration is focusing on its alternative plan to provide student loan relief to millions of Americans.

The plan, announced after the Supreme Court struck down the president’s original strategy for mass pardons, uses a process known as negotiated rulemaking, or “negative rulemaking,” to secure relief.

In this case, the Department is exploring changes to federal higher education law that would enable more borrowers to repay their loans. It aims to create forgiveness options available to some borrowers through programs such as Income-Driven Repayment and Borrower Protect for Repayment, which allows former students who participated in predatory or low-value programs to receive relief from their loans. Is available.

As part of this negative process, it became clear earlier this month that large-scale debt forgiveness on the scale of Biden’s original plan would be unlikely. On Monday, the department outlined that instead of mass forgiveness it would focus on five targeted populations, including those whose balances now exceed the amount originally borrowed and those who graduated with disproportionate amounts of debt. Are.

The Department of Education announced that it has developed draft rules for most of those categories, as well as issued an issues paper to guide upcoming discussions among negotiators for the fifth category. That category includes borrowers who are experiencing various hardships that are not covered by existing forgiveness options.

The draft text, published by Politico, proposes one-time full or partial relief for borrowers whose loan balance exceeds the amount originally borrowed and who have been in “repayment” status for at least 25 years. The document includes questions for negotiators to discuss, such as which borrowers will be eligible for outsize-balance relief. The rule also proposes that borrowers who receive relief after participating in an ineffective program could become eligible for relief moving forward if that program fails the Department’s new gainful employment rule. The rule specifies how to define and increase accountability of low-cost programs, partly by measuring how much graduates’ debt is compared to their income.

President Joe Biden’s original plan would help the overwhelming majority of the country’s 43.5 million people with student loan debt. Administration officials said the ideas shared on Monday, if realized, would reach a large number of borrowers.

The proposals outlined in the documents, which have not been publicly released, will be shared with committee negotiators ahead of their next meeting, which begins on November 6.

“President Biden and I are committed to helping borrowers who have been failed by our nation’s broken and unaffordable student loan system,” U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “These draft proposals will build on the historic $127 billion in loan forgiveness that the Biden-Harris Administration has already approved for approximately 3.6 million borrowers. We’re fighting to make sure student loans don’t get in the way of opportunity or prevent borrowers from reaping the benefits of their higher education.

However, for advocates and borrowers looking for more, even that amount has been disappointing, leaving a Biden campaign promise unfulfilled.

Negotiators were selected to represent diverse constituencies, including different types of borrowers, different types of higher education institutions and servicers.

The Department, with the help of the Committee, will continue to refine the draft rules after the next two-day meeting for discussion in the third session to be held on December 11 and 12. Once they are officially published next year, the public will be able to submit written comments.

If the committee does not agree on any proposal, the education department can make its own plan.

Individuals who wish to provide public testimony may do so through this link.

Who can now be the target of student loan forgiveness?

More specifically, the Education Department said borrowers who may be affected include:

Have been paying your loan for 25 or more years;

Because of interest, the balance of federal student loans exceeds the amount they originally borrowed to attend college;

Borrowed money to attend career-training programs that created an “undue debt load” or that did not result in sufficient income for graduates, or attended colleges that the Department of Education deemed “unacceptably high” student debt Says the default rate.

They are eligible for plans that align payments with income, are eligible for public service loan forgiveness because of their jobs or closed school loan discharge, but have not applied for any of these options; And

There is a financial hardship that the student loan system does not already address. When the committee to consider student loan relief met earlier this month, these borrowers came forward. One example involved people with chronic diseases.

