President Joe Biden signed his artificial intelligence executive order on Monday, which uses the National Defense Act.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration expanded its executive power on Monday with an order aimed at preventing the misuse of artificial intelligence — a move that leaves questions about how deeply AI policy will impact the financial industry.

President Joe Biden’s AI executive order uses the Defense Production Act, which allows the president to mobilize industry to support national defense. The order will require AI developers that pose a “serious threat to national security, national economic security, or national public health and safety” to notify the government when training their systems. The order also recommends that content created by artificial intelligence be labeled to prevent the spread of disinformation, a significant concern for the political system as the United States nears the 2024 presidential election.

Most importantly, this order also directs banks to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau And the Federal Housing Finance Agency will monitor bias in lending. The Department of Housing and Urban Development, along with the CFPB, will issue guidance on discrimination in tenant screening systems. The Treasury Department will also prepare a report on artificial intelligence-specific Cybersecurity Risks for Financial Institutions ,

“AI is all around us,” Biden said in remarks before signing the order on Monday. “To realize the promise of AI and avoid the risks, we need to control this technology.”

banks are Interest in AI is increasing Although their regulators have spoke in a cautious tone , The banking industry is still assessing the immediate impact of the executive order on financial institutions and their AI projects.

“We are particularly pleased that the administration is taking a holistic look at AI across multiple industries and recommending sector-specific risk assessments,” said Sarah Grano, spokeswoman for the American Bankers Association. “Banks are using AI successfully and safely today, and we believe new iterations of the technology can advance innovation, compliance, risk management and many other critical bank functions.”

He said the ABA “will continue to review the executive order and look forward to learning more about how it will be implemented.”

The most direct link from the executive order to the banking industry is the President’s directive to the CFPB. Although the order doesn’t ask the bureau to do anything that isn’t already within its jurisdiction — policing for unfair lending practices, even if the technology is being used — the senior professor of economic studies at the Brookings Institution Partner Aaron Klein said the order could re-prioritize the bureau’s work on AI-related enforcement actions and guidance.

“It definitely highlights the work,” he said. “Just because an agency has a person who is working on an issue, it doesn’t mean that he or she is front and center and at the top of the agenda. Executive orders like this limit the prioritization of work streams in agencies. So even if someone is working on this, there’s someone working on a lot of other things and the question becomes, which thing is at the top of the pile?”

Biden clarified that the executive order was intended to introduce a first draft of AI policy, and that congressional action and further agency guidance and rulemaking may be necessary. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who attended the signing of Biden’s executive order, has created a bipartisan working group on AI policy, which will meet with Biden tomorrow to discuss the legislation .

“Certainly executive orders are limited, and the president and I agree that we need legislation,” Schumer told reporters after Biden’s remarks.

The Defense Production Act allows the administration to restrict the use of AI in certain cases, such as government contracts, but to go further in the private sector, Schumer said the government would need to pass legislation.

“This is not the first word from the White House on AI and it won’t be the last,” said Robert Kaminsky, managing director of Capital Alpha Partners. “The order is being advertised as a historic action, but it does not ‘regulate’ AI in the way that an Act of Congress can. The scope of the order appears broad, but ultimately the focus will be on AI. The federal government is on its own negotiations.”

Kaminsky said immediate congressional action on AI is unlikely.

“Artificial intelligence is a classic Washington policy topic,” he said. “It has broad impact and many stakeholders. It spurs endless congressional hearings and think tank panel discussions. I doubt that any significant legislation could be passed by Congress on this issue, short of the administration’s overriding executive action.” Clarifies focus.”

Republicans in Congress did not immediately condemn the executive order, but they have historically encouraged the development of technology at financial institutions, and discouraged regulators from curbing innovation in this area.

“At a time when there are so many exciting new technologies such as digital assets, quantum computing and greater use of artificial intelligence, it is important to remember that innovation and technology have always been at the heart of financial services,” said Representative French Hill. , R-Ark., chaired a hearing on innovation in financial services last week.

He later continued: “Changes driven by technology also deserve thoughtful consideration of how they impact existing laws and regulations, especially when laws and regulations stifle that innovation. The key is that we have consumer protections. And innovation is a balance between the two. That being said, I think the benefits that fintech companies receive—and the products and services they provide—far outweigh the risks they take.”

