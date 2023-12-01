Biden’s next export control targets are uncertain

WASHINGTON, DC – February 24: US President Joe Biden holds a semiconductor during his remarks , [+] Before the signing of an executive order on the economy in the State Dining Room of the White House on February 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images) getty images

Since the Biden administration published its final semiconductor export controls in October, there has been little movement from the White House to impose restrictions on other advanced technologies. One reason for this is that the Biden administration has no clear next option to present the next challenge. Still, the risky campaign waged by the White House is expected to continue, and the lack of a clear pick has led to speculation and lobbying about what might happen next.

Under different circumstances, it would not be unusual to think that after semiconductor export controls, President Joe Biden, with such an accomplishment on his resume, would put off other efforts until after his election. However, given the current domestic political climate where it is necessary to be perceived as “tough on China,” such a pause could be disastrous for Biden’s re-election bid.

The discussion over what the White House will do after Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping has certainly become even more heated, as some Republican lawmakers, such as Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.), have called for the Biden administration to become soft on Is accused of. Recent diplomatic revival. Thus, continuing these actions, inspired by the “small yard, high fence” philosophy, is essential to maintaining Biden’s credibility. The President is not a reluctant participant in finding these next steps. However, domestic political pressures are forcing them to act faster and more aggressively than otherwise.

One initiative the Biden administration may try to promote is the Outbound Investment Executive Order signed by Biden in August. The Treasury Department has not yet released its initial proposal for rules and likely won’t do so until next year, meaning it will take until before the election to finalize the rules. Although it addresses the perceived issue of China’s ability to develop advanced technology, it is not a perfect substitute for export controls and is doubtful of being enough to placate China’s opponents in Congress. Outbound investment rules may also frustrate some lawmakers if they feel the rules do not go far enough, making other actions even more important.

Given how much the White House has invested in promoting and protecting the semiconductor industry, the next steps will be to continue that effort given the importance of the technology as a “force multiplier,” according to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Can. One part of the industry that may come under greater scrutiny is the chip-packaging sector. The Biden administration is trying to improve the competitiveness of the United States through a recently announced $3 billion research and development program. Still, there is an important difference between the US and China.

Shipping these advanced semiconductors overseas for packaging, which the White House is trying to protect, “poses supply chain and national security risks”. [the U.S.] Cannot accept,” said Laurie LoCascio, director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology. Details regarding what restrictions could be imposed have not yet been revealed as any discussions appear to still be in the early stages. However, the most likely route for the Biden administration would be to impose limits on what chips can be sent to China for packaging purposes.

If the White House wants to move beyond semiconductors, there will be no shortage of potential technologies. One that has received much attention is lidar, which are sensors that rely on lasers to give advanced vehicles and weapons a three-dimensional view of the world. Lobbying for action by the Biden administration is increasing and lawmakers are demanding action. However, to date, Biden has shown little reciprocal interest. The lack of attention doesn’t prevent lidar from becoming the target of future White House actions, but it potentially puts it further on the backburner.

Any of these new restrictions are likely to be met with Chinese retaliation, which is increasingly likely to come in the form of export controls on critical minerals. The first round of limits was announced in July on gallium and germanium, and the most recent limits, announced in October, were on certain types of graphite. US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has said that China’s dominance in these markets creates a vulnerability for the US. These measures could have ramifications beyond the technologies to which the US is restricting Beijing’s access, with potential impacts on industries ranging from electric vehicles to fighter jets. How far China will go with these sanctions is unknown, and their exact impact depends on the stringency with which the measures are implemented. Nevertheless, the White House is forming strategic alliances with allies and partners such as the European Union and Canada to create alternative supply chains to mitigate the threat.