Biden’s new AI executive order is regulation run amok

Signed yesterday, President Biden’s new executive order on artificial intelligence security is already causing a stir in the technology industry. While the intent of the order is to ensure responsible development and safe use of AI, the outcome of the order is likely to be entirely different. This order is based on the classic “Ready!” Suffers from. Fire! Objective!” mentality, jumping the gun with overly prescriptive rules before assessing the nature and importance of the problem it aims to solve. This could be one of the most dangerous government policies in years.

More than 100 pages long, the executive order is a directive to “the entire government” to begin regulating this sweeping new technology, which has the potential to revolutionize entire sectors from education to healthcare to finance. The order directs or requests countless federal agencies, from the Departments of Energy and Homeland Security to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Federal Housing Finance Agency, just to name a few. In turn, these agencies have the authority to issue regulations that have the force of law.

One of the more significant orders of the order requires companies developing the most advanced AI models to report information about model training, weighting and security testing to the government. While transparency about the results of security tests seems practical, it could discourage tech companies from doing more testing, since the results would need to be shared with the federal government. Furthermore, the essence of AI research is iterative experimentation, and this can entangle companies in red tape and reporting when they should be making changes to their models to improve security.

Rather than trying to identify areas where problems are occurring, the order simply assumes that computing power and the number of model parameters are the right metrics to begin assessing risk. No evidence has been presented to justify these assumptions. Other components of the order are similarly over-simplified. For example, it directs the Office of Management and Budget, the Department of Commerce, and the Department of Homeland Security to identify steps for watermarking AI-generated content. It’s a bit like using a Band-Aid on a bone fracture. Sophisticated bad actors will be able to create high quality deepfake content by removing watermarks or without them.

The problem is also that the data sharing requirements in the order may be illegal. In recent years, progressives have argued that the Defense Production Act should be used to advance a variety of fashionable political causes. The DPA is a 1950 law intended to make it easier for the government to influence private production during wartime. Furthering the intent of the law, President Trump used DPA authority to increase government purchases of ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Biden is using these powers to direct tech companies to hand over proprietary AI data.

The government’s “regulate first, ask questions later” approach is reminiscent of when Congress created the Renewable Fuels Program in 2005, which increased the ethanol content in gasoline. This policy, created as a way to address global warming, resulted in increased global food prices as crops such as corn were used for fuel. Also, the benefits of the mandate in terms of carbon dioxide emissions reductions were minimal. The example highlights the importance of understanding the problem the policy seeks to solve before proceeding with command-and-control rules.

Some potential unintended consequences of the AI ​​safety mandate are already clear. For example, it may inadvertently provide a strategic advantage to bad actors. By imposing stringent regulatory hurdles and reporting mandates, the government will slow down reputable companies that invest in responsible AI development and maintain their public image. These trusted entities will naturally prioritize regulatory compliance, which will delay innovation and deployment.

Meanwhile, malicious entities that are unconcerned with regulations or public perception may take advantage of this downturn to step up their unapproved activities. In short, the order may level the playing field in favor of those it aims to deter, while those committed to ethical and transparent practices bear the brunt of its bureaucratic hurdles.

Similarly, some US cloud infrastructure providers will be required to document their interactions with foreign entities, verify identities, and even disclose them to the government. The devil will be in the details, but this could create a huge burden on these providers and prevent foreign entities from connecting with US businesses. Just as EU regulation is driving technology companies away from the continent, the US could spur innovation in AI offshore.

The order also mandates the creation of new AI governance boards and chief AI officer positions in federal agencies, potentially laying the groundwork for a new centralized AI agency. While this might seem like a step toward more effective governance, a comprehensive, ubiquitous AI regulator is likely to be less agile and less dynamic than dozens of already slow and inefficient federal regulatory agencies with more focused missions.

A new AI regulator will inevitably lead to a war between bureaucracies. For example, the executive order directs the Federal Trade Commission to consider using its rulemaking authority to ensure “fair competition” in the AI ​​market, and it supports the Department of Labor’s draft principles for employer use of AI. and mandates best practices. Will these agencies easily hand over the authority they have earned over decades to a new AI super regulator?

While the administration is right that AI will require an upheaval in modern administrative governance, its “regulate everything except the kitchen sink” approach to AI governance is not the right strategy. Regulation of AI will require speed, agility and flexibility to match the dynamism of the AI ​​landscape. Our existing regulatory bodies, based on 76-year-old laws and procedures, are not up to the task of regulating 21st century technology.

Biden’s AI safety order may be the biggest policy mistake of my lifetime. Although the government’s strict regulatory approach may solve some problems, it will exacerbate others. Meanwhile, foreign competitors like China and North Korea will continue their AI programs unabated, as well as bad actors who feel no need at all to follow government orders.

The president’s new AI order may be intended to be a guide pointing toward a safer AI future. But it is plotted using old maps.