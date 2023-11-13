Biden’s meeting with Xi offers opportunity to reset US-China relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with US President Joe Biden.

This upcoming week, President Joe Biden will host heads of state from 21 countries and thousands of international business leaders.

Arguably, the most important meeting will not take place at the APEC summit, but at an undisclosed location on the sidelines.

When President Biden sits down with Chinese President Xi Jinping this coming Wednesday, it will be an opportunity to reset relations between the two countries. However, President Biden may also be looking to reestablish America’s role in the Asia-Pacific.

The United States and China are often called the most important relationship in the world, as they are the two largest economies and two of the most powerful.

“I think there is a recognition on both sides that, you know, it will not be possible to negotiate all the differences or points of friction that exist. But we have seen positive momentum in recent weeks,” said Patricia Kim, an expert on US-China relations at the Brookings Institution.

The Chinese spy balloon hovering over the United States, fears of a military confrontation over Taiwan and the South China Sea, and the economic standoff over issues like computer chips and other technology are some of the most recent issues we have seen.

“All those things could have been showstoppers and prompted Xi Jinping to cancel. But it looks like he’s going to show up anyway,” said Scott Kennedy, a China expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

When the two men sit down together in San Francisco this week, it will be a year and a day since their last meeting at the G20 in Bali.

This time experts say that only meeting and talking is progress.

“One of the most important things about effective diplomacy in the Asia-Pacific region is unfolding right now,” Kennedy said.

Last year, the two men agreed to stabilize relations and prevent deterioration. Avoiding direct confrontation and becoming a competitor, not an enemy.

But various flashpoints emerged, and progress has been slow. However, Biden and Xi have known each other for a long time and understand the value of a stable relationship.

“I think if the US and China fail to develop a functional relationship, the truth is that many global challenges will be neglected. “Whether we are talking about climate change or regional conflicts like the ongoing war in the Middle East or Ukraine, it is impossible to coordinate on such issues if both sides are not talking on stable terms,” Kim said. he said.

And while we are focusing on the meeting between the two Presidents, there will also be 21 heads of state at the summit along with business leaders from those countries.

It is the first APEC meeting held in the US since 2011 and only the third on US soil since APEC began in 1989. The summit will be an opportunity for the US to reassert its influence in the Asia-Pacific and a signing-on for business leaders. Or announce some deals.

