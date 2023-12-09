The case for the Biden administration’s initiative to eliminate deadly hepatitis C is simple. Its goal is to save millions of lives in line with the World Health Organization’s goal of eliminating the disease by 2030.

Biden’s approach in the United States is based on the novel subscription model employed in Louisiana and Washington, which seeks to expand access to treatment. As the leader of this effort, former Director of the National Institutes of Health Francis Collins, has said, the cost to taxpayers of living indefinitely with hepatitis C is much higher than they would pay to eliminate the disease.

Unfortunately, the case against the initiative is equally straightforward. As health policy experts, we have studied the proposal and found that it would spend billions more than necessary to achieve Collins’ goal. A better path is to bring forward private sector solutions through administrative actions that would not require Congressional approval.

The White House is asking Congress for $11 billion over five years to fund a federal version of treatment efforts in Louisiana and Washington using subscriptions — sometimes known as the “Netflix” model. – An approach started by one of us. Although such planning is a necessary component of the solution, the experience of both states shows that it is rarely sufficient.

In 2019, each state contracted with a single drug company (Gilead in Louisiana and AbbVie in Washington) to supply all the pills it could use for five years, with a cap on total annual payments. – Not to exceed the amount paid by the state in 2018.

In other words, states transitioned from paying one price for each pill to paying one price for all pills. Drug companies benefited because they were guaranteed a much greater market share in each state. Patients should have benefited from increased access to treatment.

Now in its fifth year, the experiments are treating only slightly more patients at a slightly lower cost than when the program began. Both states have been unable to find, test and treat infected patients in sufficient numbers.

Doctors are not surprised that the treatment is failing. Hepatitis C is not the main problem in the lives of these patients. Most don’t even know they have it – or if they do, they don’t have any symptoms. Many people are homeless or in jail. Many suffer from HIV or drug addiction and there are high rates of mental illness.

It is clear that creative drug pricing alone does not solve the challenge and must be combined with effective, ongoing ground games that attract and support patients.

The White House plan sets aside some money for a public health campaign, but a large portion of the $11 billion would go directly to drug companies, perhaps for drugs federally paid for as with COVID-19 vaccines and Paxlovid. it was done. , COVID treatment.

Instead of this massive nationalized program, the White House could make four administrative changes that would jump-start private sector solutions in each state. With these changes, the door will be opened for pharmaceutical companies to compete for state contracts that include outreach services as well as hepatitis C treatments.

First, the Department of Health and Human Services must update its anti-kickback rules. Congress passed the Stark Law in 1972, and the anti-kickback statute has been interpreted to prevent drug manufacturers from tempting patients to use their products over others.

The statute was so broad that patients were deprived of many other exemptions, so Congress amended the law to give the Department of Health and Human Services the power to determine which practices deserve “safe harbor” from kickback enforcement. HHS needs to implement a safe harbor so that manufacturers can provide hepatitis C testing and treatment services while expanding their markets.

Second, HHS needs to update its “best value” policies. By law, drug manufacturers cannot charge state Medicaid programs more than they offer in the private market. But if new pricing arrangements – like the Netflix model – separate total payments from volume, it’s not clear how to calculate the “best value.” At a minimum, HHS must eliminate the best price obligation for manufacturers participating in an approved hepatitis C elimination program.

Third, state Medicaid and prison systems currently face a cumbersome process at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to obtain approval for hepatitis C eradication programs. This can be substantially simplified because each state program seeks similar goals and will use similar strategies to eliminate the disease in its population.

Fourth, the current White House proposal includes a plan to facilitate point-of-care hepatitis C RNA testing that would allow immediate initiation of treatment of positive cases at a single visit. This component of the plan should be retained and does not require Congressional approval. This type of point-of-care RNA testing is already in use in other countries. Private companies can conduct this testing effectively.

We estimate that while outreach services could cost up to $2,000 per treated patient, drug companies could bundle these service costs with lower drug pricing under the Netflix model and still keep the total cost to states below current list prices. Can reduce by less than one third. ,

Drug makers would have good reasons to participate. First, their hepatitis C patents will expire in the next decade, and this will be their last chance to make much profit from these drugs. They would benefit because the guaranteed increase in market share provided by each state contract would more than offset the lower bundled price of the drug and service. They will compete because no drug company treating hepatitis C will want to give its competitors a free hand in the market.

The administration should take action now. Ten years after treatment began, 14,000 Americans still die from hepatitis C each year. Waiting for Congress to approve a new expensive program will only prolong the suffering of old victims and make the death toll even higher.

Dana Goldman Price is dean of the School of Public Policy and co-director of the Schaefer Center for Health Policy and Economics at the University of Southern California. Don Simborg is a physician and founder of two companies involved in medical informatics. Emmanuel Thangaraj is a venture capitalist with interests in education and medical innovation.

