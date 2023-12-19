Biden's burden: four percentage points, a struggling economy and a fragile democracy

In the United States, one of the individuals competing for the presidency faces 91 criminal charges in four concurrent criminal cases. He openly uses fascist language, and thinks about “abolishing” the Constitution. Just last week he said that if he wins the election he will be a “dictator” for the first day of his presidency (but not after that).

He is currently four percentage points ahead of the incumbent president.

Last week, a Wall Street Journal poll of 1,500 American voters found that, in a hypothetical head-to-head situation, Democratic President Joe Biden would get 43% of the vote compared to presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump’s 47%. When five independent candidates were added to the mix, Biden’s projected vote dropped to 31% compared to Trump’s 37%. The same survey measured Biden’s current approval rating at 37%.

In a country that prides itself on being “the world’s oldest democracy”, how is it possible that an outspoken anti-democrat is defeating a democratically elected president? Why is Biden so unpopular?

There are some obvious, immediate answers to this question. While many truisms from the 1990s no longer retain their relevance, Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign statement that “It’s the economy, stupid” retains much explanatory power.

While broad indicators of economic recovery and success are tracking fairly well in the United States—GDP has grown, inflation has declined, and unemployment is at its lowest level since 1969—these numbers are concerning for Americans. Experience.

That’s why the Biden administration is scrambling to sell the positive message of “Bidennomics.” They are struggling to sell that message at least partly because although those policies, such as Biden’s signature Inflation Cut Act, are having an impact, they are not enough to reduce inequality on a large scale. .

These notions of an economy – real and imagined – that doesn’t work for most Americans are colliding with other crises in the United States that are, sometimes justifiably and sometimes not, being laid at the feet of the President. .

The blow of a pandemic that has killed more than one million Americans continues; of gun violence; And deaths of despair. And especially for young people, there is a sense of betrayal that a president who promised to be a bridge across generations has not lifted up young people, has not done enough on climate, and has seen unspeakable things happening in the country. Proudly proclaims his Zionism in the face of terror. Gaza by the right-wing Israeli government.

In what we might unsatisfyingly call a “normal” election cycle, this multiple crisis would be a sufficient explanation for recent turnout.

But the possibility that an openly authoritarian candidate could win the highest office in the world’s most powerful democracy, albeit imperfectly, is not “normal.” Given the stakes of this election, there is still much more to come.

Polling consistently shows that Americans are deeply concerned about the state of their democracy. For example, in late 2022, an NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll found that an overwhelming majority of Americans – eight out of ten – see American democracy at risk.

Experts agree that they are right to understand the 2024 presidential election in these terms. American democracy has always been fragile, and now it is in a perilous state like at no other moment in its history.

These are the long threads of American history that connect to the present. For many, if not all of his supporters, Trump’s seemingly untouchable popularity comes because of, not in spite of, his American brand of particularly undemocratic white supremacy.

Despite everything, Donald Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, and is in a strong position to win the 2024 presidential race. Yuki Iwamura/AP/AAP

Understanding Trump’s popularity among these voters means confronting what Fintan O’Toole has described as “the unresolved paradox of American history.” By this he means the legacy of slavery, the Civil War, the destruction of Reconstruction, and the unfinished work of the civil rights movement.

Trump is particularly popular because he sits at the crossroads of American history – the mutually reinforcing trends of white supremacy, exceptionalism, and conspiracy.

In his dominant position, Biden understands and accepts this. Biden speaks clearly and consistently about the threat Trumpism poses to American democracy. Twice in recent history, in the 2020 presidential elections and the 2022 midterm elections, voters have agreed with them.

When it comes down to it, those voters may once again agree with him. We can say with reasonable certainty that Biden’s “disaffected Democrats” will not side with Trump. And we know from experience that surveys are incomplete snapshots of intent and sometimes fail to capture other motivational factors.

The real risk is that Biden’s message of reducing the threat will not be enough this time. As the United States’ immediate multicrisis collides with its older crisis, Biden’s tendency to fall back on the old slopes of American exceptionalism is beginning to ring hollow, and only reinforces existing perceptions that, at 81, he will again Too old to run from.

As he seeks a second term, the president’s apparent inability to articulate a coherent alternative vision for his country’s future could be crucial.

While those four percentage points may not seem like much, and will likely continue rising through November, they represent a huge problem for the future of American democracy.

