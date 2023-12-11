Biden's 2024 dilemma: US economy looks solid, but voters still aren't feeling it

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing a tough challenge in next year’s election: Even as the U.S. economy is strengthening, people are still feeling terrible about it.

Surveyors and economists say the gap between the underlying health of the economy and public perception has never been bigger. These differences could be the deciding factor in whether the Democrat secures a second term next year. Republicans are taking advantage of the discontent to undermine Biden, while the White House is having less success as it tries to highlight economic progress.

“Things are getting better and people think things are going to get worse — and that’s the most dangerous part of it,” said Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster who has worked with Biden. Lake said voters no longer just want to see a decline in inflation rates – rather, they want an outright decline in prices, which last occurred on a large scale during the Great Depression.

“To be honest, I’m a little surprised by it,” she said.

By many measures, the US economy is very strong. Friday’s employment report showed that employers added 199,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate fell to 3.7%. In little more than a year, inflation has dropped from a worrying 9.1% to 3.2% without any recession – a phenomenon that some skeptical economists have labeled “unsavory”.

Still, people are pessimistic about the economy, according to the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index. Preliminary December data released on Friday showed a bounce in sentiment as people feel inflation is easing. But the index is still slightly below July levels.

In a potential warning sign for Biden, those surveyed for the index brought up the 2024 election. Sentiment rose dramatically more among Republicans than among Democrats, potentially suggesting that GOP voters have become more optimistic about winning back the White House.

“Consumers have been feeling broadly uneasy about the economy since the pandemic, and they are still clinging to the perception that we are back to where we were before the pandemic,” said Joan Su, the survey’s director and chief economist. Not returning.” Said about the overall trend in recent months.

Jared Bernstein, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, stressed that a strong underlying economy is “certainly necessary” to ultimately lift consumer sentiment. He argues that as the economy continues to improve, more people will recognize the benefits and sentiment will improve.

“We have to continue the fight to reduce costs and build on the progress we’ve made,” Bernstein said. “We need more time to get these benefits to working Americans – that’s our plan.”

The White House has made three major changes to its messaging in hopes of building confidence in Biden’s economic leadership. The president began using the term “Bidenomics” in his speeches this summer to describe his policies, but Republicans seized on the term as a point of attack.

White House officials have pointed to specific items whose prices have fallen sharply. He noticed low prices for turkeys as well as eggs during Thanksgiving. Biden repeatedly emphasizes that he has lowered the cost of insulin for Medicare participants, while other officials discuss how gasoline prices have fallen from their peak.

Second, Biden recently began blaming inflation on corporations that raised prices when they had the opportunity to improve their profits, giving more prominence to the argument first used when gasoline prices rose. . The president’s reasoning is questionable to many economists, yet the intended message to voters is that Biden is fighting for them against those he blames for fueling inflation.

“Let me be clear: Any corporation that is not passing these savings on to consumers needs to stop raising their prices,” Biden said recently in Pueblo, Colorado. “The American people are tired of being played for fools.”

And Biden is now following the track record of former President Donald Trump, the current GOP front-runner. Biden’s campaign sent a statement after Friday’s employment report saying, “Despite his claims to be a jobs president, Donald Trump had the worst jobs record since the Great Depression, with nearly three million jobs lost. “

The Republican response to Biden has been to dismiss the positive economic data and focus on how voters are feeling. As the annual inflation rate has declined, GOP messaging has focused on the multi-year increase in consumer prices without taking into account wage gains. And Republican lawmakers have argued that people should trust their hearts on the economy rather than the figures cited by Biden.

“Joe Biden’s message to them is simply this: Don’t believe your lying eyes,” Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, said in a recent speech.

Biden’s speeches over the past two years have done little to improve his weak polling on the economy. Administration officials once assumed that improved economic data would dispel any doubts among voters, but later discovered that negativity persisted even after economists predicted the US economy would avoid recession. It became a possibility.

Former Federal Reserve economist Claudia Sahm was surprised by the anger generated online when she saw signs of a strong economy.

A typical American family is better off than it was in 2020. Inequality has declined somewhat in recent years as wage growth has favored poor workers. Yet people still appear distraught and disconnected from the shock of the pandemic, the influx of government aid and inflation caused by the hiring recovery.

“People are really shocked,” Sahm said. “Things have been on and off. Everything has progressed rapidly. It has been disruptive and confusing. We are tired.”

There is no single reason for this gap between key data and public sentiment. But experts trying to understand things have several theories about what’s going on. Apart from the impact of the pandemic, it is possible that social media has distorted people’s sentiments about the economy by looking at the lavish lifestyles of influencers. Many people also judge the economy based on their political beliefs rather than the underlying numbers.

It may simply be that people need time to adjust after a period of rising inflation. As a result, it is taking a while for consumer sentiment to be boosted by the slowing rate of inflation, according to recent analysis from economists Ryan Cummings and Neil Mahoney.

“Sentiment is still being hit by last year’s high inflation,” Cummings said. “As it moves further into the rearview mirror, its impact is likely to diminish.”

Another possibility is that the loss of pandemic aid from the government has left people materially poorer. Millions of families received checks from the government and the expanded child tax credit was deposited directly into their accounts. Republicans blamed this funding for fueling inflation, but the money also initially helped insulate people from the pain of rising prices.

Adjusting for government transfers and taxes, the median annual income of someone in the bottom half of earners when Biden took office was $34,800, according to an analysis provided by Gabriel Zucman, an economist at the University of California, Berkeley. .

This average falls to $26,100 by March 2023, indicating that wage increases may not offset the loss of government support.

Samuel Rhines, an investment strategist at Corbu, found that companies including Pepsi, Kraft-Heinz, Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark are planning to raise prices of their products and boost profits after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine through food and energy prices. Have increased. ,

Earnings reports show that consumers are beginning to tire of some companies’ double-digit price increases this summer, leading those companies to signal that future price increases will be closer to the historical average of 2%.

Biden could reasonably argue that companies took advantage of the war in Ukraine and the pandemic to raise their prices, Rines said. But the increase happened 12 to 18 months ago and Biden’s current argument doesn’t apply to what businesses are doing now.

Rhines said of the president’s messaging on price increases: “It’s now about 18 months too late.”

