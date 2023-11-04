Bidenomics is creating a big problem no one saw coming

The Biden administration is leaning toward ‘Bidennomics’ branding to help swing the election in Biden’s favor.

The marketing strategy, which affixes Biden’s name to his economic policy, is a gamble, given how many Americans are struggling economically.

Nevertheless, Team Biden sees Bidenomics as a basis for winning re-election.

We won’t know for a year whether this gambit will be successful, but some pundits are already regretting the move.

“How stupid is it to put your name on an unpopular policy?”. asked Liz Peake at The Hill. “That’s what Joe Biden insists on doing, taking personal ownership of an economy that voters hate.” Peek continued, suggesting that Bidenomics was a distorted version of the American dream, adding that “Bidenomics feels like a constant nightmare.”

Peake says voters aren’t thrilled about the economy. As The Washington Post reported, Bidenomics is “great everywhere except elections.”

The Big Problem: Voter Perception of Bidenomics

Voters haven’t bought into Bidennomics yet. “Elections are brutal,” Peake wrote. “The [Washington Post] The article cites a Bloomberg/Morning Consult survey from last month in which “Only 35% of voters in seven swing states trust Biden on the economy…51% said it was better under Donald Trump.” Ouch.”

Of course, the 2024 election will depend almost exclusively on swing state voters – so, their perception of Bidenomics could prove crucial; That swing state voters aren’t swayed by Bidenomics should perhaps give the Biden administration pause. Yet Team Biden is going full steam ahead on a Bidennomics marketing campaign.

“The Biden team clearly thinks they have a good story to tell,” Peake wrote. ‘They keep going back to the Bidennomics pitch, and wonder why it’s not working. The President is like an English-speaking American tourist in Paris who thinks that by waving his arms and talking loudly, he will somehow get away.

Why sad heart?

While unemployment is low, and inflation has moderated, voters are still pessimistic about the economy, and accordingly, pessimistic about Bidennomics. It makes sense. Prices have increased almost everywhere. I paid $6.30 for gasoline per gallon in California last week, which I’m still paying. As Peek points out, the price of Halloween candy is up 13 percent this year (in addition to a 20 percent increase last year); McDonald’s, long a working-class bastion of affordability, recently raised its prices by 10 percent; Prices for Pepsi products increased 11 percent, marking the seventh consecutive quarter the soft drink giant has introduced double-digit price increases.

Then of course you have to take into account the housing market. The tyrannical and depressing housing market. “If you’re a young family hoping to buy a home, you’re facing the worst affordability crisis in 40 years,” Peake wrote. “The cost of buying a home has skyrocketed due to a shortage of homes for sale and rates rising as high as 8 percent on 30-year mortgages.” Get this: “The monthly fee for a median-priced home has doubled since the end of 2020, while prices have risen 23 percent.” Doubled since the end of 2020. Again, this is difficult to understand.

Car prices? Same story, monthly lease fees up nearly 40 percent.

So, it’s no surprise that so many Americans are weighing on the economy – the Biden administration may want to consider this more closely before deliberately making the Biden-brand synonymous with the contemporary economy.

Harrison Kass is a senior editor and opinion writer at 19fortyfive. A lawyer, pilot, guitarist, and minor pro hockey player, Harrison joined the U.S. Air Force as a pilot trainee but was medically discharged. Harrison holds a BA from Lake Forest College, a JD from the University of Oregon, and an MA from New York University. Harrison listens to Dokken.

from the safe

GOP 2024 presidential field now narrows

‘Take him off the ballot’: Donald Trump gets more bad news

Source: www.19fortyfive.com