Biden won't stop you from using your money to pay off other people's student loans

With Thanksgiving over, we have officially entered the Christmas season. It’s that time of year when many of us feel generous.

‘After all, ’tis the season of giving.

President Joe Biden is definitely getting in the holiday mood. He is feeling very generous – with your money,

After the U.S. Supreme Court in June rejected his unilateral effort to “forgive” at least $400 billion in student loans, Biden has looked for ways to work around this serious rebuke.

He has landed on at least one option that is more expensive than his original plan — and would be more difficult to challenge legally.

Millions of Americans who have already paid off their loans or opted to forgo college altogether may find this development troubling.

Biden has already caused enough damage with his failed debt cancellation plan and other interventions. This fall, borrowers finally had to begin repaying student loans with interest, marking the first time since the Trump administration halted payments due to COVID-19. That freeze alone cost taxpayers more than $200 billion. The Biden administration extended the COVID-related payment pause to such an extent that many borrowers are now facing confusion about how much they owe and why they have to repay the loans they have taken out.

It doesn’t help that Democrats like U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna of California are making idiotic comments about how any confusion over resuming payments should translate into cancellation of student loans.Up to $50,000 instantly for everyone,

Biden’s ‘quiet’ new plan

Since his magic wand approach to debt cancellation has failed, Biden has a Plan B. He is desperate to offer some kind of major loan forgiveness before the next presidential election.

NPR dubbed it “another silent student loan forgiveness plan that is still alive and will affect millions of Americans.”

At the direction of the President, the Department of Education began the rulemaking process to strengthen its income-driven repayment plans, which have existed in a more limited form for decades. The new rules took effect this summer and 5.5 million borrowers have already applied for the program.

Biden’s new student loan plan:The Supreme Court has put the kibosh on loan waiver. This has not made any difference to the President.

The department claims it has the authority to extend income-driven repayment under the Higher Education Act.

However, it is highly doubtful that Congress ever intended to give the Biden administration broad authority to create a new eligibility program. This is this.

And unlike Biden’s earlier one-time loan forgiveness, this plan is permanent.

SAVE program will cost us dearly

The so-called Savings on Valuable Education (SAVE) program caps monthly payments based on income and family size and also offers interest subsidies. Many borrowers won’t have to pay anything each month. Others will be eligible for loan forgiveness on the remaining balance more quickly.

The White House has called its program “the most affordable student repayment plan ever.”

but affordable For whom,

These debts do not magically disappear. While individual borrowers may feel relieved, ultimately the burden remains on taxpayers to cover the costs. And this new real forgiveness plan will add to our ever-growing national debt, which the country cannot afford.

Biden should care about the national debt:Another House Speaker, another stopgap bill. Meanwhile our national debt is increasing.

Biden’s SAVE plan would cost $475 billion over 10 years, according to Penn Wharton budget models.

Other estimates are even higher. The House Committee on Education and the Workforce has said it could cost up to $559 billion, making it “the most expensive regulation in American history.”

Can Biden be stopped? May you be successful.

Nat Malkus, deputy director of education policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, said in The Wall Street Journal that these changes move income-driven repayment plans from “a safety net for the few to a hybrid loan-grant system that Congress never intended.” Didn’t intend to.” Create.”

Malkus also points to potential unintended consequences, ranging from colleges raising tuition fees to students taking on even more debt (and thus placing more of a burden on taxpayers).

Any kind of blanket loan forgiveness serves to mask the underlying reasons why pursuing higher education is so expensive. This is going to make the problem even worse.

But what can be done about it?

Republicans in Congress have tried to counter Biden’s latest overreach through the Congressional Review Act, which allows lawmakers to block the administration from imposing a regulation.

This month, the Democratic-controlled Senate blocked the measure from reaching Biden’s desk, which he said he would have vetoed anyway.

Two think tanks — the Michigan-based Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Cato Institute — have challenged the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness for more than 800,000 borrowers who participated in income-driven repayment plans. The groups cite Biden’s “blatant disregard for federal law and the Constitution.”

That case is before the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Biden’s backdoor loan forgiveness move may prove more difficult to undo, even if the administration’s actions appear as unconstitutional as before, because one would have to show harm to stand trial.

As Caleb Krukenberg, an attorney at the Pacific Legal Foundation, told me: “It’s just as illegal, just as brazen, as the first round. But there might not be anyone in a position to call them out and they might get away with it.” ‘

Ingrid Jacques is a columnist at USA TODAY. Contact him at [email protected] or X, formerly on Twitter: @ingrid_jax

