Biden White House criticizes Elon Musk for ‘unacceptable’ support of Tesla CEO’s anti-Semitic ‘disgusting lies’

Has the world’s richest man and X/Twitter owner Elon Musk finally gone too far? The Tesla CEO’s relaxation of content moderation on social-media platforms has been well-documented, with hate speech, including anti-Semitism, increasing under his ownership. But does Musk himself agree with comments about Jews displaying hatred toward white people? In a rare move, the White House directly rebuked the tech mogul.

In comments directed at Musk by name and posted on his comment, the White House called out the world’s most powerful businessman. “It is unacceptable to repeat the despicable lies behind the most lethal act of anti-Semitism at any time in American history, let alone a month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates wrote Friday. Just leave it.” ,

The White House was referring to Musk’s post, which is known as the Great Replacement Theory. This supports the notion that Caucasian Americans are in imminent danger of marginalization among a growing number of minorities, including Jews. This doctrine, closely identified with the alt-right, led to the deadly shootings at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue five years ago, the deadliest single day ever for American Jews, as well as at a Buffalo supermarket last year. . Of course, Musk’s comments come against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war and the events of October 7 in Gaza, which was the deadliest day for Jews worldwide since the genocide.

The controversy began on Wednesday, when a user claimed that, since Jews are “pursuing” a kind of “dialectical hatred” against whites, the Western Jewish population is in no way deserving of sympathy. Musk responded to the alleged complete stranger, writing: “You told the real truth.”

The Tesla CEO’s outspoken political views have ranged from complaining about Netflix’s “woke” programming to calling George Soros a villain bent on the “destruction of Western civilization.” A day after his comments about Soros, a prominent Jewish financier who has been the subject of vicious conspiracy theories and who survived the Holocaust as a young man in Hungary, Musk met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. And told them, “I am against it.” Antisemitism. I am against anything that promotes hatred and conflict.”

Since then, Musk has been cozying up to Hungary’s now-estranged hard-liner Viktor Orban over a shared interest in promoting higher European birth rates, and visiting the southern US border to warn about an invasion of illegal immigrants. Have done.

White House urges Musk to use his influence to resolve differences

Musk’s endorsement of an openly anti-Semitic post is just the latest example that suggests he may be spending too much time listening to Tucker Carlson. The fired Fox News host regularly frets about whites being replaced by minorities and now uses Musk’s ex as his new exclusive platform. The Tesla CEO regularly extends Carlson’s reach by retweeting episodes to his 160 million followers.

Musk later clarified that his comments “all jewish communities“But only those who are guilty of preaching themselves anti-white racism and all other forms of racial discrimination.

Meanwhile, iconic tech company IBM removed all of its ads from . “IBM has a zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this completely unacceptable situation,” the company said in a statement.

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of

After warning the Tesla CEO, Biden’s White House had one final recommendation to the entrepreneur – Musk should not only avoid stoking divisions in society, but he should also use his influence to calm them down and bring peace across the country. Must be done to repair the cracks.

Bates added, “We all have a responsibility to bring people together against hate, and to speak out against anyone who attacks the dignity of our fellow Americans and compromises the safety of our communities.” Is.”

