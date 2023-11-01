Biden Wants to Protect Your Retirement Savings with the New Fiduciary Rule? Will this work?

President Joe Biden wants to protect your retirement savings with a new rule that will require many financial professionals to work only in your best interests.

The so-called Retirement Security Rule proposed Tuesday by the Department of Labor (DOL) is intended to close a “loophole” in current law that allows advisors to recommend investments that pay high commissions but not necessarily for them. Be the best option. Customer. When this happens, Americans are harmed by lower returns and higher “junk fees,” the DOL said.

Lael Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council, told reporters in a call that junk fees are a “hidden cost” of these types of financial struggles in retirement plans that leave clients with overspending and lower returns.

The White House said the new rule would increase retirement savers’ returns by between 0.2% and 1.2% per year, potentially increasing retirement savings by as much as 20% over a lifetime.

Opponents argue that the new rule will increase regulatory burden and costs, resulting in fewer advisors and choices for investors, especially for investors with small account balances.

“The rule will only increase retirement insecurity and result in millions of low- and moderate-income workers and retirement savers losing access to essential financial advice,” said Wayne Choppas, president and chief executive of the industry organization Insured Retirement Institute (IRI).

How will this rule protect Americans’ retirement?

The “trust standard” requiring advisers to put the best interests of their clients above their own interests will apply to:

Retirement advisors, whether they are recommending a security or insurance product and the state in which they are located. Currently, some products such as commodities or insurance products are not covered by the fiduciary standard. Instead, states regulate the advice they provide on those investments.

One-time advice to Americans rolling over 401(k) plans into individual retirement accounts (IRAs). “One-time advice is often the most important advice a retirement investor gets and it impacts the approximately 5 million savers per year who are taking their money out of a 401(k) and putting it into an IRA.” The White House said. “In 2022 alone, Americans moved more than $779 billion from defined contribution plans, such as 401(k)s, to IRAs.”

Advising plan sponsors about what investments to make available as options in 401(k)s and other employer-sponsored plans. “Since most Americans save for retirement primarily through their employers, it is important to ensure that the investments available to them are in their best interests,” the White House said.

What happened to the DOL fiduciary rule in 2016?

When the Obama administration tried to pass a similar rule in 2016, it met with intense opposition in the financial industry.

The 2016 rule was broad, automatically elevating all financial professionals who work with retirement plans or provide retirement plan advice to the level of a fiduciary. In 2018, a court struck down the rule, saying the DOL had exceeded its authority to change the existing rule, “but not before 10 million small retirement account owners, who have more than $900 billion in retirement savings.” Have lost the ability to work with your favorite financial services.” Professional,” Chopas said.

How is the New Testament different?

The DOL said the new Retirement Security rule is narrower than the 2016 rule.

The new rule applies to financial service providers who provide investment advice for a fee to retirement plan participants, individual retirement account owners and others. It also expands coverage to other popular retirement products such as indexed annuities, a popular insurance product that is not as regulated as a security.

Will the new rule stick?

only time will tell.

The proposal includes a 60-day public comment period, and DOL said it plans to hold a public hearing approximately 45 days after the proposals are published.

In the meantime, “IRI will fight against this proposal just as we fought with DOL’s poorly crafted 2016 fiduciary rule, which also masqueraded as consumer protection but instead caused widespread harm,” Chopas said.

“Bidennomics is supposed to be about growing the economy from the bottom up and out the middle, but this proposal will leave the bottom out for millions of Americans struggling to achieve their retirement goals,” he said.

Medora Lee is the money, markets and personal finance reporter at USA TODAY. You can contact him at [email protected] and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday.

