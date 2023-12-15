Biden wants all government employees to use EVs, take trains

The Biden administration has issued a new directive to all government employees to travel by train or electric car, or electric Uber or Lyft when traveling on official business. As the country’s largest employer, with an annual business travel purchasing budget of $2.8 billion, it can have a serious impact on carbon emissions.

To understand the scale of the new directive, the White House said that in 2022 alone, federal employees made more than 2.8 million flights, 2.3 million vehicle rentals and 33,000 rail trips.

In an announcement, the Biden administration is directing all federal agencies to prioritize the use of sustainable transportation for official and local travel domestically and internationally. This includes using electric vehicles, either rental or opting for taxis or ride-share services like Lyft or Uber.

However, there is one caveat: unless you lease an EV that is at a rate higher than the “most affordable comparable vehicle available.” (I assume this is a safety buffer against the backlash of overspending taxpayers’ money as we enter an election year.)

Civil servants are also asked to prefer rail rather than airplanes or cars for trips of less than 250 miles if rail is an available option, and if it is affordable. Public transportation is also highly encouraged.

In December 2021, President Biden issued an executive order directing the government to end purchases of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, mandating that all light-duty federal vehicle purchases be electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles by 2027 .

The White House said the federal government has so far acquired more than 14,000 zero-emission vehicles and installed 5,500 charging ports. In total, the US government owns more than 650,000 vehicles and purchases approximately 50,000 vehicles annually.

The memo also said the government planned to “develop a sustainable aviation strategic plan” that would require airlines to submit details on their fuel and operational efficiency, including investments in sustainable aviation fuels, Reuters told.

Government agencies will have 120 days from now to report back to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) on their plans to take further action, the memo said .

California will also join the US government by issuing its own guidance to all state employees by June 2024 encouraging zero-emission travel while on official business.

