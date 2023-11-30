Biden visits Boebert district to reject Republican criticism of green policies

Pueblo, Colo. (AP) – President Joe Biden on Wednesday used the backdrop of the world’s largest facility for wind tower manufacturing to sharpen his criticism of Republicans, saying the company’s expansion validates an environmental agenda that his political Opponents want to undo.

The company Biden visited, CS Wind, is in the home turf of Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who has described the president’s climate policies as “a colossal failure.”

“Are you all aware that you are part of a huge failure?” Biden told workers and local officials gathered for his speech, talking about hundreds of new jobs from tax incentives for the clean energy initiative. “None of this sounds like a big failure to me. How about you?”

Biden’s rebuttal to Boebert was the latest evidence of the Democratic president’s intention to more aggressively push back against what he calls “MAGA Republicans.” He is struggling with low approval ratings, and Democrats are eager for him to gain ground politically before a potential rematch. Against Donald Trump next year.

Boebert, who has gained a national reputation as a right-wing insurgent, taunted Biden from Washington, where she said, “I hope there will be no Silver Alert for him” during his visit. Alerts can be sent for missing elderly people suffering from dementia.

Pueblo, a city of about 110,000 south of Denver, is one of the anchors of Colorado’s vast 3rd Congressional District, which covers more area than Pennsylvania. Boebert won her seat in 2020 and barely held on to it through the 2022 midterms.

Democrats are seeing this as one of their top pickup opportunities as they aim to regain control of the US House of Representatives, which Republicans have little control over. “Joe Biden coming to my district will probably help me win re-election,” Boebert suggested.

Recently he faced an embarrassing incident when he was thrown out of the musical production of “Beetlejuice” where he was seen vaping. He is likely to face Democratic candidate Adam Frisch.

During his speech in Pueblo, Biden rejected criticisms that his policies are a form of socialism.

“My plan is rooted in what has always worked best for this country: investing in America. Investing in Americans,” Biden said, placing a hand on the shoulder of a worker wearing a bright yellow safety jacket.

Biden was originally scheduled to visit Pueblo on October 16, but the trip was postponed so he could remain in Washington to focus on the conflict in the Middle East. Two days later he made a last-minute visit to Israel to show support for the country following the October 7 attack by Hamas.

CS Wind is undergoing a $200 million expansion that is expected to create 850 jobs by 2026 with the help of tax benefits in Biden’s inflation cut act, which includes hundreds of billions of dollars in fiscal incentives.

Additionally, a new analysis from the Treasury Department says clean energy investments have mostly flowed into communities with below-average wages and above-average child poverty. The White House said the data indicates Biden’s policies are expanding economic opportunity.

Biden arrived in Colorado on Tuesday after attending a memorial service in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter, the former first lady and wife of former President Jimmy Carter. He spoke at a fundraiser Tuesday night in Denver, where he said Trump and Republicans want to abandon his administration’s efforts.

“Now we are investing in America,” he said.

Biden has been taking an increasingly confrontational stance toward Republicans in recent weeks. For example, he drew widespread criticism during a White House event Monday focused on supply chains.

He said, “They want to go back to the bad old days, when corporations looked for the cheapest labor around the world, shipped the jobs overseas and then imported the products back into the United States.”

Biden also said Republicans want to cut Social Security and Medicare, benefits that are vital to many elderly Americans.

“They don’t give up. But think: We can’t let these things happen,” he said.

,

Megerian reported from Washington. Mike Pesoli contributed from Washington.

Fatima Hussain and Chris Megerian, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com