WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will convene the first meeting of his Supply Chain Resilience Council on Monday, announcing 30 actions to improve access to medicines and essential economic data and other programs tied to the production and shipment of goods.

“We are determined to keep working to lower prices for American consumers and ensure the resiliency of our supply chains for the future,” said Lael Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council and co-chair of the new supply chain initiative. ” council.

The announcement comes after supply chain problems led to high inflation as the United States recovers from the pandemic in 2021. While consumer prices are down from last year’s peak, polling suggests inflation remains a political challenge for Biden heading into the 2024 presidential election.

Among 30 new actions, Biden will use the Defense Production Act to direct the Department of Health and Human Services to invest in domestic manufacturing of essential medicines deemed critical to national security. The Cabinet agency has identified $35 million for investment in the production of ingredients for injectable medicines.

The federal government will also improve its ability to monitor supply chains through data sharing between agencies. The Commerce Department has developed new tools to assess supply chain risks and has partnered with the Department of Energy on the supply of renewable energy resources. Shipping companies are starting to use new data resources from the Department of Transportation on freight logistics.

In addition to Brainard, the council will be co-chaired by White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Other members include the heads of Cabinet departments, the U.S. Trade Representative, the Chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, and the directors of National Intelligence, the Office of Management and Budget, and the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Josh Boak, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com