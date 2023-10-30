Biden threatens to stifle US tech innovation by seizing AI power too hastily

Make no mistake: The biggest threat comes from emerging advances in artificial intelligence like ChatGPT. Not there. That AI will take all our jobs or kill us (or both).

The first is ahistorical, the second is science fiction.

Rather, the bigger danger around AI is that over-eager policymakers in Washington will rush to regulate the rapidly evolving technology.

Without a solid understanding of the potential harms, we should not risk slowing down a technology that has enormous potential to make America wealthier, healthier, more militarily secure, and more able to deal with problems like climate change and future pandemics.

Delay in technological progress means deprivation of technological progress.

But the deeper downsides of the delay clearly don’t matter to the Biden White House.

The President’s new executive order on AI is a huge increase in government interference in the US technology sector.

President Joe Biden speaks about government regulations on artificial intelligence systems during an event in the East Room of the White House on October 30, 2023.AP/Evan Vucci

Biden aide Bruce Reed calls it an “aggressive strategy,” which is no exaggeration.

Biden’s order follows up on Silicon Valley’s previous voluntary AI commitments by using the Defense Production Act to force companies to share the results of their internal “Red Team” security tests with Washington.

Additionally, tech-policy analyst Adam Thierer points out, the order would allow federal agencies to turn voluntary guidelines into a firm regulatory framework, especially given Congress’s AI inaction.

And her support of the order for the Lina Khan-led Federal Trade Commission to expand its AI focus raises extreme concerns given the FTC’s broad powers and Khan’s ideological eagerness to use them against America’s largest tech companies. .

In short, this order suggests nothing more than a wholesale abandonment of the light-regulatory approach toward American digital markets that created a world where all the most significant Internet players are American companies.

If President Bill Clinton had issued such an aggressive and sweeping order in the late 1990s—instead of taking a lighter approach—we likely wouldn’t be seeing today’s embryonic AI revolution.

It is worth taking a moment to step back and consider what this revolution could bring us.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the significant and ongoing slowdown in tech-driven U.S. labor productivity growth, what I call the “Great Downshift” in my new book, “The Conservative Futurist: How to Create the Sci-Fi World We Were Promised” . ,

Output per worker is the most important factor affecting the rise in long-term living standards. And technological progress is the most important factor affecting output per employee.

Without the downshift, Americans would be 50% richer today.

Yet if you listen to experts ranging from Silicon Valley technologists to Wall Street economists, AI has the potential to supercharge productivity growth and generate a great upshift.

As Goldman Sachs’ economics team comments in a new report, “the development of capable AI is likely to be one of the most consequential macroeconomic stories of the 21st century,” by automating some of the tasks performed by workers and Work by making workers more productive in other tasks.

And this doesn’t even take into account the impact of AI on accelerating scientific research.

If AI could automate parts of the research process, such as searching through possible combinations of ideas, it could greatly increase the rate of technological innovation and drive extremely fast or unlimited economic growth, according to a study by the University of Oxford. Economists Philipp Trammell and Anton Korinek of the university explain. Virginia said in its new working paper “Economic Growth under Transformative AI.”

We don’t want to get the regulation wrong. And given how early it is – ChatGPT was only released by OpenAI last November – it’s not clear exactly which problems are the biggest and how they should be dealt with.

While many AI concerns focus on sci-fi scenarios, hasty rulemaking could impact concerns like copyright and privacy or limiting competition.

Few companies can create advanced AI models today, and rapid regulation could favor established giants like Microsoft and Google while sidelining newcomers.

It’s no surprise that some big companies want Washington to step in.

And it’s not as if AI is the Wild West, as its products are currently subject to myriad consumer-protection laws, not to mention our famously active legal system.

The new rules will require time, research and experimentation thanks to government research funding.

For now, we should not hinder the potential benefits of this technological leap. If time is of the essence, a federally funded move on AI safety might be worth considering.

In the meantime, it is best to keep working on the problem and learning on the fly, tackling specific issues as they arise.

James Pethokoukis is an economic policy analyst at the American Enterprise Institute, CNBC contributor, and author of the new book “The Conservative Futurist: How to Create the Sci-Fi World We Were Promised.” You can also read their newsletter, “Faster, Please!” Can also read. On Substack.

