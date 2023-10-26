Biden team sees 2024 opportunity with new GOP speaker and more campaign takeaways

The House finally has a new Speaker and there are considerations for a 2024 presidential run.

Meanwhile, Vivek Ramaswamy says he has scheduled another debate — but not with a GOP opponent. And Nikki Haley received notable support.

Here are the campaign highlights for Wednesday.

Republican candidates are counting on new Speaker Mike Johnson

Mike Johnson’s election by his Republican colleagues in the House ended after three weeks with no leader in the House – leaving half of Congress paralyzed.

In view of his victory, Republican candidates have voiced their support.

Notably, however, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said he “vigorously” disagreed with Johnson’s actions in supporting blocking the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, but said he would support Johnson in his upcoming election. Want to be judged on the basis of actions.

Former President Donald Trump linked Johnson’s victory to his “strong suggestion” on social media to support Johnson, later telling reporters in New York: “I wanted to congratulate Mike Johnson, who is a great Speaker of the House. Would be, and we were very good.” Glad to help. I’ve known him for a long time.”

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson was more succinct, writing on social media: “I, like most Americans, am eager to see Congress get back to work. Good luck with your leadership position, Mr. Speaker!”

-ABC News’ Oren Oppenheim, Nicholas Kerr, Lali Ibsa, Soo Rin Kim and Libby Cathy

Biden and team’s response

Joe Biden’s response as President was cordial and he discussed working closely with Johnson – but his campaign rhetoric was highly critical of the new speaker, labeling him “MAGA Mike” and reiterating that How Biden has tried to isolate a section of Trump-aligned Republicans as “MAGA” extremists.

Biden said in his statement, “The American people have made clear that they expect House Republicans to work with me and Senate Democrats to govern across the aisle — to protect our immediate national security interests and protect the middle class. To grow our economy.”

But a spokesperson for the campaign said, in part, “The American people have rejected extremist MAGA ideology at the ballot box because they understand what is at stake. And so to every MAGA Republican who supported this option: We’ll see you in November.”

-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim and Libby Cathy

Roe vs. Ramaswamy?>

Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and commentator who has built a national profile by running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, now says he has set a location and date to debate Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California — a A program in which the two went back and forth for several months.

According to the campaign, Ramaswamy and Khanna will eventually face off on November 1 at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire, though the school is yet to confirm the event and Khanna has not commented.

While the Republican Party has been strict in preventing debates with 2024 candidates that include only Republicans, they have allowed others — such as the upcoming event between California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

-ABC News’ Kendall Ross and Kelsey Walsh

Haley got a boost in NH

Former United Nations Ambassador Haley received the endorsement of former New Hampshire Governor and Senator Judd Gregg, who wrote in the local Union Leader newspaper that she is an “extraordinarily strong leader” who “will lead not only our party but, importantly, the nation. Can bring together.” ,

The endorsement is a major accomplishment for Haley, who currently ranks second in the state according to the latest 538 polling average — though still about 30 points behind front-runner Trump.

“Granite Staters are ready to put the drama behind them and elect a new generation of leaders. I’m honored to have Senator Gregg’s endorsement,” Haley wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

-ABC News’ Nicholas Kerr

Source: abc7ny.com