Biden supports unionization of Tesla, Toyota, celebrates deal that saved Belvidere plant – Autoblog

BELVIDER, Illinois — President Joe Biden on Thursday endorsed the United Auto Workers’ efforts to unionize carmakers Tesla and Toyota and called on autoworkers to reject his Republican rival Donald Trump.

Biden spoke to UAW workers in Belvidere, Illinois, as the Democratic president tries to drum up support for his economic agenda and shore up declining popularity numbers ahead of his re-election campaign next year.

Wearing a red UAW T-shirt, Biden congratulated UAW head Sean Fain, and highlighted tentative contract agreements between the union and Detroit’s Big Three automakers that ended a nearly 45-day strike. One result of the strike was that Stellantis pledged to keep the doors open by building a new mid-size pickup at Belvedere Assembly. The plant was decommissioned earlier this year.

On the way to the event, Biden told reporters that he “fully” supports the UAW’s efforts to unionize Tesla and Toyota workers.

“I want this type of contract for all autoworkers,” Biden said.

In response to Biden’s comments, Toyota said it wanted to “foster positive morale” and boost productivity in its workforce. “The decision to form a union is ultimately made by our team members,” the Japanese automaker said in a statement.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on remarks by Biden, who has supported UAW efforts in other speeches.

Biden reminded workers that Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, visited a non-union factory in Michigan in September while Biden joined a sit-in with striking UAW workers.

“I hope you guys remember,” Biden said. “Where I come from, it matters.” While union workers represent only 10% of the US workforce, their support in states like Michigan was crucial to Biden’s election in 2020 and is expected to be a big factor in 2024.

Fain had previously said the union would try to organize non-union workforces at foreign carmakers’ U.S. plants. Union leaders have indicated Toyota could be among the first to face those efforts, particularly at its huge Georgetown, Kentucky plant.

Musk’s anti-union stance

Biden’s comments could reignite friction between the US president and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, especially as the UAW seeks to organize Tesla workers.

The UAW has tried and failed for years to organize non-union U.S. auto factories, most of them built by Asian and European legacy automakers in southern U.S. states where so-called right-to-work labor laws exist for workers. Makes paying union dues optional.

Musk and Biden have feuded in recent years, and in 2021 Musk said Biden’s electric-vehicle policy appeared to be controlled by labor unions. Biden first publicly acknowledged Tesla’s EV production in February 2022, after Musk repeatedly complained of being ignored by the president.

Recently, the UAW tried and failed to garner enough support from workers to hold an organizing vote at Tesla’s Fremont, California factory. This plant was a UAW shop when it was owned by GM and Toyota and was known as NUMMI.

The UAW filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board over a 2018 Musk tweet in which he asked “why pay union dues and give up stock options for nothing.” The NLRB said the tweet violated laws prohibiting management threats against workers for supporting unionization.

President’s support?

Thursday’s appearance once again allowed Biden to show his pro-union credentials to the UAW, which has not yet endorsed him, unlike most other labor organizations.

In September, the UAW’s Fenn refused to meet with Trump, portraying him as an out-of-touch billionaire who “doesn’t care about what our workers want, what the working class wants. “

Labor leaders and Democratic officials said support from the UAW for Biden is expected after union members approve their tentative contract agreements that dramatically raise wages for auto workers and General Motors, makers of Jeep, Dodge. , ends the strike targeting Ford and Stellantis. And Ram vehicle.

Democrat Mark Burton, a partner at Honigman’s law firm and former chief strategist to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, said the relationship between Biden and Fenn “wasn’t as cordial as it is now.”

But the relationship improved as Biden adopted “a more supportive but silent role” during the UAW negotiations, Burton said, adding that Biden has “built a good working relationship with Sean Fenn and I think the near-term results will be a support “

