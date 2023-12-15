Biden supports ethanol industry on low-emission aviation fuel tax credit

By Stephanie Kelly and Leah Douglas

(Reuters) – The Biden administration said on Friday it would recognize a methodology favored by the ethanol industry to guide companies claiming tax credits for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), in a move that is critical of the politically powerful U.S. corn lobby. An important victory.

But the administration will also update the methodology by March 1, which leaves some uncertainty for corn-based ethanol producers, as it could eventually tighten requirements around SAF feedstocks.

The global aviation industry, which generated net profits of more than $20 billion in 2023 and accounted for about 2% of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions, is one of the hardest sectors to decarbonize, as it is not easy to electrify equipment. Is. Airlines argue that incentives are needed to boost the market for SAF, which can generate 50% less greenhouse gas emissions over its lifecycle than petroleum fuel but typically fossil-fuel-based jet fuel. Two to three times more expensive in comparison.

For months, the Biden administration has been divided over whether to recognize the Department of Energy’s Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy Use (GREET) model. That model enables ethanol-based SAFs to qualify for tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, President Joe Biden’s signature climate law.

Ethanol producers and corn farmers in rural states like Iowa and Illinois are awaiting the update, as the industry sees the SAF as one of the only routes to increasing demand for ethanol amid rising sales of electric vehicles.

Biden, a Democrat, is seeking re-election and will rely on the votes of closely contested Midwestern states that are the heaviest corn producers.

The guidance was first reported by Reuters on Thursday.

While the guidance aims to reduce the price differential between SAF and conventional jet fuel, administration officials could not provide data to show to what extent the incentive would reduce price discrepancies between the fuels.

Ethanol seeks role in SAF

Ethanol groups have lobbied the Biden administration heavily to recognize the GREET model for the IRA credit, battling environmentalists who want standards that favor feedstocks such as used cooking oil and animal fat. .

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a call with reporters that farmers, ranchers and producers have the ability to provide feedstock to help airlines and the transportation industry meet a potential 36 billion gallon market.

“Key to this was that Treasury recognized and appreciated the importance of the GREET platform in providing a pathway to corn-based ethanol. [other] “Bio-based fuels were included in the IRA to qualify for significant tax credits,” Vilsack said.

Nevertheless, the GREET model will now be updated to include new data and modeling on emissions sources such as land use change and livestock activity, as well as emissions reducing technologies such as productive CCS, renewable natural gas and climate-friendly agricultural practices. Can use strategies for. The Internal Revenue Service said Friday.

Under the new changes, fuel produced in 2023 that meets the new GREET standards will be eligible for the credit, the administration said on background during a call with reporters.

An administration official told reporters in a press call Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency and the departments of Agriculture, Energy and Transportation are working together on the scientific update.

