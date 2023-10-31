Biden shocks Big Tech with an executive order that looks strong and smart: 'This is really the first time the government is ahead of things'

For most of 2023, the tech world has been waiting for something to happen on AI regulation. From Elon Musk to Bill Gates to OpenAI kingpin Sam Altman, industry thought leaders have visited Congress multiple times to advise DC on how to act on a technology widely considered revolutionary. On Monday, the White House took action with an executive order that reaffirms its commitment to regulating AI. The processes outlined in the document are similar to what other governments have said about regulating AI, but experts in the field say it goes further than that.

AI experts spoken to described it as “comprehensive” and “smart” Luck, The document also contains legal powers the government can take to task AI powerhouses that do not follow its instructions. “This is the first executive order that we’ve seen that actually has a legal requirement other than something that’s overly restrictive,” said Neil Serebryany, CEO of CalypsoAI, which helps organizations like the Air Force and Lockheed Martin secure their AI models. Is recommended.”

The order is sweeping, addressing the biggest problems that have arisen in recent months according to ethics experts and consumers, including worker displacement, nefarious use cases and the potential for AI to increase discrimination. It offers a mix of solutions, from building new reporting services to addressing harmful AI practices to developing best practices across different industries that interact with technology.

Under the executive order – which is a directive issued by the President, i.e. the executive branch, and can be enacted as law – the most powerful AI companies must share their security test results and other information with the government. President Joe Biden in July secured voluntary commitments to share information from AI companies including Google, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI, but the new order is not legally binding. It holds companies to this standard through the Defense Production Act, a Cold War-era law that allows the president to exercise emergency control over domestic industries. Both Presidents Trump and Biden introduced legislation to manage the COVID-19 response. Serebryany explained that under this law, a government body—possibly the Solicitor General—could sue companies that do not comply. Luck, By attaching this section of the order to the Defense Production Act, Biden has set the industry up for additional regulation, he said.

‘Ahead of things’

Responses from AI experts and industry personnel we spoke to Luck Have been positive to a great extent. “We are grateful to President Biden, Vice President Harris, and the Biden Administration for their leadership and work to ensure that the federal government harnesses the potential of AI and extends its benefits to all Americans,” an OpenAI spokesperson said in an email. Reaches.” statement to Luck,

“This is really the first time the government is ahead of things,” said Michael Santoro, a business professor at Santa Clara University who works in public policy and technology ethics.

Apart from the section on reporting the results to the government, the order also had some other points that were clear to the AI ​​community. The Departments of Energy and Homeland Security will address the chemical, biological and nuclear risks of AI, in what Santoro called an “aggressive” approach. The National Institute of Standards and Technology will also set standards around red-team testing, or when ethical hackers discover weak points in a technology to prevent future attacks.

Many of the actions Biden lists in his order are not specific. The administration writes that it will “develop tools” and “develop best practices,” but that’s just how it should be, Serebryny pointed out. Luck. AI innovation moves so fast that concrete goals can become outdated within a few months. He said the government can continue to address new issues that arise under these vague measures.

Infringement on EU territory

While the executive order sets the standard within the US, its implications echo across the Atlantic. The EU has until now largely been the main regulator of technology worldwide. Companies operating across many sectors, including all Big Tech companies, want to follow a set of rules, and that means complying with the most stringent governing bodies. In tech, that’s the EU.

The US has largely regulated the technology through standards set by state-level legislation and class action lawsuits, but there is limited federal regulation around existing technology issues such as privacy. Biden’s executive order has set off a battle between the US and the EU over who will regulate AI and how it will be regulated, Santoro said.

“There is going to be a time when the United States and Europe are going to be looking at each other and talking about how to regulate technology,” Santoro said.

Companies may prefer the American approach, he said, because it acknowledges the potential of AI to positively change the world. In the order, Biden listed how AI could aid in the development of life-saving drugs and serve as a resource for teachers. Santoro said the EU largely focuses on the risks of the technology rather than the positives. The US economy also depends to some extent on its technology sector – which includes major AI companies like Microsoft, OpenAI, and Google – so it cannot regulate so much that it limits its GDP.

“Europe is not always as effective as it would like in setting regulation for the whole world,” Santoro pointed out. Luck. “So here’s an example where there is a huge risk for companies to sit back and wait for Europe to regulate and the US to be passive.”

