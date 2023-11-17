Biden seizes opportunity to refocus on Asia as wars flare up in Europe and the Middle East

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — It can sometimes be easy to forget that President Joe Biden’s core foreign policy priority was reestablishing American influence in Asia.

After all, before Russian tanks tried to invade Ukraine, and before Israel and Hamas descended into a new round of bloody fighting. With each new crisis, Asia seemed to slip further down the president’s to-do list.

But this week was a rare opportunity for Biden to demonstrate otherwise. Hosting the annual summit of Asian leaders in San Francisco, he was finally able to refocus attention on the continent he sees as vital to the future.

“The United States remains critical to the future of the region, and the region is more important than ever to the United States,” he told a gathering of business executives during one of the summit’s many receptions. ” “This has been the approach of my administration from day one.”

Turning that vision into reality has never been more challenging. Biden’s tenure as president is constantly being punctuated by two very different and unexpected wars in Europe and the Middle East. He is also struggling to quell doubts about his re-election prospects as former Republican President Donald Trump seeks a comeback for the White House that would reverse US foreign policy.

However, those concerns faded into the background, at least for a few days during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Biden outlined a vision of cooperation and friendship for the region during a ceremony for visiting dignitaries on Wednesday evening.

He said, “From here in San Francisco, America reaches across the Pacific, building bridges more powerful than the Golden Gate.” He said everyone should “take full advantage of this summit to build new relationships and foster new partnerships.”

On Thursday, Biden attended a working lunch with regional leaders and posed for photos with his counterparts. He also took time out for a separate photo with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, a reflection of the close ties between the two US allies.

Biden has always described realigning US foreign policy towards Asia as the true test of his administration. The region is the most important crossroads for global trade, a source of minerals critical to fighting climate change, and a center of technological innovation.

It also remains a potential point of conflict as Biden tries to counter the rise of authoritarian China, which is emerging as a counterweight to the liberal world order.

Biden’s most important meeting of the week was undoubtedly his hours-long meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, which overshadowed the summit itself. The talks ended with new commitments to stem the flow of fentanyl to Beijing and to resume communications between the two countries’ militaries.

A senior administration official said Biden and Xi were more candid with each other than the last time they met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, almost exactly a year ago.

It helped that concerns about the coronavirus subsided and leaders and their advisers were able to sit together more closely, the official said.

Closeness did not prevent disagreements. The official, who insisted on anonymity to describe private conversations, said Biden expressed concerns about Chinese rules on intellectual property, while Xi complained about how the Chinese Communist Party was portrayed negatively in the US. Has gone.

Biden also pressed China to use its influence to persuade Iran to avoid provocations in the Middle East, which could lead to a war between Israel and Hamas engulfing more of the region.

The request doubled as a sign of respect for Xi from Biden, while acknowledging China’s desire to play a larger role on the global stage.

In fact, Beijing seemed happy to welcome Xi in San Francisco. Chinese state media reported how Biden welcomed Xi to the picturesque estate where they met outside the city and then personally saw him off.

The official Xinhua news agency ran a photo showing Biden posing with Xi in front of the Golden Gate Bridge when he visited as a county party chief in 1985.

“Do you recognize this young man?” Biden asked Xi, Xinhua reported. “You haven’t changed one bit,” Biden said, causing laughter in the room.

Relations between Washington and Beijing threatened to deteriorate earlier this year when a Chinese spy balloon floated over the United States, causing a political uproar. But since then, diplomats have worked toward a rapprochement, culminating in Wednesday’s meeting.

Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, a Washington think tank, said both Xi and Biden have their own reasons for wanting to ease tensions.

Referring to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, he said, “One could argue that just as Xi wants stability with the US so he can focus on domestic challenges, Biden wants stability with China partly because the US The attention is also diverted somewhere else.”

Memories of conflict in the Middle East were kept on the periphery of this week’s summit. Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza blocked all vehicles heading towards San Francisco via the Bay Bridge. Some people lay on the ground covered with white sheets to represent the Palestinians killed.

Aisha Nizar of the Palestinian Youth Movement said in a statement that Biden was “hosting cocktail parties in San Francisco” while thousands of people were being killed.

Biden wasn’t the only world leader looking to cement his position with a few rounds of international speed dating.

Xi used the summit as an opportunity to meet personally with the leaders of Bahrain, Fiji, Japan, Mexico and Peru.

He also outlined his vision for relations between the US and China in a speech before hundreds of business leaders after meeting with Biden.

He said, “The greater the difficulties, the more we need to build closer relationships between our people and open our hearts to each other, and the more people need to speak up for the relationship.”

However, Xi indicated that he did not want any limits on China’s ambitions.

He said, “We would love to see a confident, open, steadily growing, and prosperous United States of America.” “Similarly, the United States should not bet against China, or interfere in China’s internal affairs.”

___ Megerian reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed to this report.

