Biden says, ‘We expect American citizens to be evacuated from Gaza on Wednesday.’

After weeks of negotiations, President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that some Americans trapped inside Gaza had left and that more would be allowed to leave in the coming days – a possible end of the tunnel for hundreds of American citizens. Illuminating harsh conditions amid a worsening humanitarian crisis and grave danger from attacks in the enclave.

“Today, thanks to U.S. leadership, we secured safe passage out of Gaza for injured Palestinians and foreign nationals. We expect American citizens to leave today, and we expect to see more departures in the coming days.” Let’s do it. We will not stop working to get the Americans out of Gaza,” he wrote in a post on Wednesday afternoon.

Delivering remarks in Minnesota later Wednesday, Biden said that “Thanks to strong American leadership, we are in a situation where safe passage for wounded Palestinians and foreign nationals has begun to flow out of Gaza.”

“American citizens were probably able to get out today as part of the first group of just over 1,000. We will see more of this process in the coming days,” Biden said. “We are working tirelessly to get Americans out of Gaza as quickly and safely as possible.”

Biden said he “personally spent a lot of time talking with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and President Sisi of Egypt and others to make sure that we can open up this access for people to come out.” “

Photo: President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a visit to Dutch Creek Farms in Northfield, Minnesota on November 1, 2023. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

During a press briefing at the State Department, spokesman Matthew Miller confirmed the initial exodus of 335 foreign passport holders through the Rafah Gate, Gaza’s only border with Egypt, including US citizens, and US officials said about Up to 400 American citizens were reached. And 600 of his family members have expressed their desire to leave Gaza.

“We have asked them to continue to monitor their emails regularly over the next 24 to 72 hours for specific instructions on how to opt out,” Miller said, adding that the U.S. Embassy in Cairo is advising American citizens upon entering Egypt. Standing by to provide assistance.”

US officials have declined to say how many Americans have been allowed to evacuate, citing security concerns, but National Security Council spokesman John Kirby described the number as “a handful”.

While the Biden administration has described its latest developments in allowing foreign nationals to leave Gaza as a “breakthrough”, officials have also stressed that the situation remains “extremely volatile” and could change at any point. But it may change.

Miller declined to say how many Americans would ultimately be allowed to leave Gaza, how many people might be allowed to leave each day, or whether the Rafah gate would again be closed to outbound traffic. Could. But he stressed that any US citizen who wants to go should contact the State Department without delay.

He said, “What I would say is that if there are any American citizens in Gaza who have not yet registered with the State Department, and they want to leave – they should register with the State Department as soon as possible.”

Officials have also shared little information about the outlines of an apparent agreement reached between Hamas, Israel and Egypt to allow the departure of foreign nationals and some injured Palestinians through the Rafah crossing.

“Finally, we got to the point where we were able to feel confident that we could actually get American citizens out over the last 24 hours,” Miller said.

Although the administration has blamed Hamas alone for blocking departures from Gaza up to this point, Miller declined to say whether the terrorist organization was controlling the rate at which civilians could leave the enclave or whether there were other limits. were factors.

Miller also indicated that the administration has not yet received any assurances that immediate family members of US citizens who do not hold dual citizenship will be allowed to depart at the same time.

“We’re working to put all these things together,” Miller said. “It’s always been our policy to try to keep families together and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Photo: Palestinians wait to enter Egypt in Rafah, Gaza Strip, November 1, 2023. (Fatima Shabair/AP)

Earlier on Wednesday, five US aid workers were among the foreign nationals who crossed the Rafah border crossing from Gaza into Egypt, according to the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund.

But challenges remain for those who want out. While Israel began to gradually restore internet and phone service in Gaza after prolonged outages over the weekend, many Americans in the enclave report that connectivity remains poor – raising questions about whether the State Department will allow US citizens When and how will they be able to reach the information, they can go out of Rafa gate.

“Sometimes Israel may need to take the operational steps that they feel they need to take, but I would say as a general principle, it is the U.S. government’s position that Internet access is not limited to the people of Gaza. Need to remain viable,” Miller said.

Maha Barakat, an aid worker and mother from New Jersey who was forced to flee her home in Gaza weeks ago, says communications were disrupted for nine hours on Wednesday and she is still unable to access email Because their internet connection is very weak.

“I don’t know how much longer I can take this,” Barakat said in a message to ABC News. “I won’t believe I’ve survived or have any hope until I go – if I ever get the chance to go.”

‘We expect American citizens to be evacuated from Gaza on Wednesday,’ Biden says Originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Source